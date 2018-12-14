DRAW THE LINE

The House With The Secret Rooms, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

'Barely Maps'

 

Gorman decided to document this cross-continental journey in a minimalist style, reimagining well-known cities and sites from Manhattan to the Pacific Coast Highway as reduced shapes, unique symbols, and even text reminiscent of concrete poetry.

[Read more at My Modern Met]

Living In A Dollhouse

 

Japanese miniaturist Kiyomi imitates antiques with a stunning attention to detail, creating worn and clouded glass jars, slightly tarnished silverware, and cases packed with dozens of drawers. The talented craftswoman produces pieces for dollhouses out of paper, wire, wood, and other materials that imitate their larger companions.

[Read more at Colossal]

A House With Secret Rooms

 

The bathroom and dressing room are accessed through the sunken bath tub that sits just off the living room area. The architect describes the unorthodox secret entrance as a design feature that adds an element of play and surprise into the interior.

[Read more at Dezeen]

Where Culture Meets Shipping Containers

 

pico colectivo has transformed an existing vandalized building in guácara, venezuela, to create the ‘cultural production zone’ [...] by repurposing shipping containers, the design creates a variety of functions including: urban garden, cafeteria, image and audiovisual laboratory, recording studio and music room, gallery, multipurpose workshop, skate plaza, sports court and a stage for presentations.

[Read more at Designboom]

Like Stepping Into A Photo

 

In Engman’s works, layered prints of oceans, forests and deserts infiltrate indoor spaces such as studios, corridors and rooms in buildings. The viewer must carefully study each piece, as we are unconvinced of the artwork’s source of origin—is it a photograph, or a real three-dimensional landscape?

[Read more at iGNANT]

What Swimming Pools Look Like Up In The Air

 

Zweires’ personal project began in 2015. He shot some of these images from the helicopter flying hundreds of meters above ground, which in 2016 scored him the 3rd prize in the Sony World Photography Award for architecture category. Nowadays he also shoots with a purpose-built drone, although at much lesser heights than flying over with a helicopter. 

[Read more at Yellowtrace]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

