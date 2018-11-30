Reimaging The Empire State Building In Nine Architectural Styles, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

The Empire State Building is one of the world’s most iconic buildings. Standing at 1,250 feet, it was the world’s tallest structure until 1972. It gained fame by being the first construction to have more than 100 floors and went on to define the modern concept of the skyscraper.

A classic of Art Deco design, it’s so iconic that it is hard to imagine it looking any other way. But what would it look like as a Renaissance or Gothic construction?

[Read more at Home Advisor]

​Portuguese textile artist Vanessa Barragão uses recycled yarns to create intricate tapestries of ecosystems by hand, depicting the diverse world that exists underwater.



[Read more at iGNANT]

Root Bench is a multi-height bench system installed in Hangang Park in Seoul, South Korea. The design is a winning proposal by Yong Ju Lee, which creates a circular protrusion of roots that provides space for rest and relaxation.



[Read more at Colossal]

Tokyo designer, Monde, has found his own way to take book-lovers to another world, it’s a whimsical art project called – bookshelf dioramas. The unique bookends are detailed replicas of the winding, narrow back alley’s of Japan, brought right into your house.



[Read more at Bored Panda]

The murals are weirdly off in color when viewed in person, but they come to life with a little post-production. After snapping a photo, one just needs to invert the colors in the editing software of his/her choice in order to see an image with the proper colors.



[Read more at My Modern Met]