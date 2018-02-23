NOT AS SIMPLE AS BLACK AND RED

Solving A Fascinating Math Puzzle With Checkers

It may not be the game of kings, but you can still get some enjoyment out of a checkerboard. That is, of course, unless your a mathematician — or even just a numbers nerd — in which case you can derive infinite fun with just a theoretical checkerboard and a little imagination.

Jumping to know more? Allow mathematician and professor Zvezdelina Stankova to explain the math "game" called Conway Checkers.

 Numberphile


Not done nerding out? Here's the (40-minute long!) proof explaining why it's impossible to leapfrog past row 4.

 Numberphile2


Math is king.


