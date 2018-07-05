Why True Cross-Platform Play Might Never Come To Video Games

Almost all the conventional rules of multiplayer gaming have been broken in the last ten years. Esports has transformed from a thriving niche scene to a booming, broadcast TV-level business. The distinctions between single player, multiplayer and "massively multiplayer" have been smashed to bits time and again by dozens of successful titles. Why even sell a game to players when you can make more money by going free-to-play with purchasable in-game items?



No game better captures how multiplayer gaming has changed than Epic's "Fortnite: Battle Royale," and it could be poised to eliminate something that hasn't budged much in the past decade: the barriers that keep players on different consoles apart.

The idea of cross-system play is having a moment, and if the trio of Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo don't commit to a plan that benefits all their users now, one or all of them will face serious backlash in the future.

'Fortnite' Is The Future

Right now "Fortnite: Battle Royale" is, hands down, the biggest game in the world. That's thanks in large part to the fact that you can play the game on pretty much anything — it's available for free on the PlayStation 4 , Xbox One , Switch, PC, Mac and on iOS devices, with an Android release slated for this fall. It wouldn't be a stretch to call the game's rise in popularity "unprecedented": lifting the Battle Royale gameplay format from the then-ascendant "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" (which itself refined the gameplay from mods for earlier games) and grafting it onto "Fortnite's" established base-building and shooter mechanics, "Fortnite" went from a relatively obscure survival game to a competitive smash-hit in a manner of months. In May alone, "Fortnite" earned over $300 million — and that's before the game expanded to Nintendo's own runaway success, the Switch.

The appeal inherent in the ubiquity of "Fortnite" has been bolstered by its embrace of cross-system play. By the nature of its gameplay, where up to 100 players drop onto a single island and the last one standing wins, "Fortnite" has to run on servers that are maintained by the developer. Since Epic built it on their proprietary Unreal engine, which other developers license for use in part because of its consistency across different systems, it's easy for Epic to have those different systems — like the Switch and Xbox One — play together in the same game sessions since the differences between those versions of the game are minimal and both rely on Epic's servers anyway. Every "Fortnite" player, regardless of system, can play alongside people on the PC, Mac, and iOS versions of the game. Switch and Xbox One players can also match together in the same games, but PlayStation 4 players can only do cross-system play with the computer and mobile versions of the game.

Again, to be clear, there is nothing on the technical side that prevents the PlayStation version of "Fortnite" from working with the Xbox or Nintendo versions. In fact, shortly after the game's Battle Royale mode debuted on the Xbox One and Playstation 4 last year, players on both systems discovered that they were matching with players on the opposite platform already. Epic quickly disabled the functionality and treated it as though it was a mistake. At the time, Sony deflected questions about cross-system play while Microsoft Executive of Gaming Phil Spencer took a different approach: he said he'd prefer it if the cross-system functionality had remained switched-on.

Cross-system play between the Xbox One and Switch was touted before "Fortnite" debuted on Nintendo's console, and a bevy of players eager to try the Switch version out on the day of release were greeted by an unexpected message: if they already had an Epic account tied to "Fortnite" on the PlayStation 4, they'd have to make a new one in order to play on the Switch, forcing them to start over with no items or record of their previous play. This lead to many confusing compatibility explainers and a vicious fan backlash directed at Sony.

Sony has yet to make a substantive statement regarding their position on cross-system play with Nintendo and Microsoft's consoles — the best they've offered comes from Shawn Leyden, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, and it amounts to very little:

We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business.

Sony Is Already Behind The Times. Now There's Blood In The Water

"Fortnite" isn't the first popular game to make cross-system play both a touted feature and a flashpoint for Sony. When Psyonix's "Rocket League" debuted in 2015 with cross-system play on the PC and on the PlayStation 4 (as a free game for PlayStation Plus subscribers), scores of players embraced it. Months later, "Rocket League" came to Xbox One and Sony declined to enable cross-system play with Microsoft's console. The same is true of "Minecraft," which now has cross-system play between the PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Gear VR and Amazon Fire TV versions of the game. "Minecraft" is owned by Microsoft, which only helps explain Sony's reluctance to enable cross-system play for the game up to a point — after all, they still allowed Microsoft to publish a version of the game for their platform.

For context, if you're not in-the-know on where things in the games industry stand, Sony had the strongest start in this generation of consoles. With well over 70 million PlayStation 4 units sold, likely over double the amount of Xbox One units, and Nintendo playing (admittedly quick) catch-up with the Switch after the Wii U's disappointing sales, Sony hasn't had much reason to consider playing nice with its competitors in the console space over the past five years.

Sony should be wary of getting too comfortable with its status on top. After dominating the market with the PlayStation 2, Sony ceded serious market ground with the PlayStation 3 against Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Nintendo's Wii. Sony learned from those mistakes with PlayStation 3, and was lucky that Microsoft made similar errors when it launched the Xbox One. New Sony and Microsoft consoles are surely in-development, which means the scales could tip again soon — and cross-system play is exactly the kind of feature that help make or break a new console.

At least, Microsoft and Nintendo hope it is. Rather than play a game of wait-and-see with Sony, the two companies have teamed up to advertise against Sony, with co-branded ads touting the cross-system play in "Minecraft" on the Switch and Xbox One:

It makes perfect sense that the second and third place console companies would be the first to embrace cross-system play, and you could imagine that if Sony weren't on top they might be one-half of such partnership themselves. Still, Microsoft and Nintendo's decision to team up and use the feature as a cudgel against their mutual competitor is disappointing. They're talking up the virtues of cross-system play as an ideal while scoring some quick points against Sony — you could say the ad campaign is their attempt to get Sony on board, but you can see how the marketing appeal of cross-system play for a company is diminished once all the platforms are on board. Right now, Microsoft and Nintendo can dunk on Sony, but if Sony joins in, it's likely that none of the three companies will want to pour money into a campaign that at some level says it doesn't matter which of the three consoles you buy.

More than ever, it really doesn't matter which of the three consoles you buy. In terms of hardware, the PlayStation and Xbox consoles have never been more of a toss-up. As a hybrid home console and portable unit, the Switch doesn't stack up power-wise to Sony and Microsoft's systems, but it can still run a game like "Fortnite." The relative parity between systems is part of why cross-system play has the potential to take off. That's also why it'd be a huge disappointment if the cross-system play becomes today's equivalent of "Genesis does what Nintendon't" — a marketing tool that stokes the video game "console wars."

Letting players across all three systems play games like "Fortnite" together would go a long way to reducing the headache of trying to game with friends and hopefully, in the long run, cut down on some of the pointless consumerist bickering over which system is better. If the leading manufacturer continues to opt-out of cross-system play (whether or not that leader is Sony by the next generation of consoles), they'll face the threat of a marketing push from the trailing consoles and further drive a wedge between their users who own different systems. In no way is the latter option a better outcome for people who love games.

Maybe The Developers Can Fix This For Us

Along with players, game developers who publish across multiple platforms would, in many cases, stand to benefit from cross-system play. The costs to "Fortnite" developers Epic are clear: they have to come up with their own messaging the issue and field complaints from players who don't understand that it's Sony's decision to disallow cross-system play. If players could take their "Fortnite" items and progression between all the platforms, it stands to reason that they'd be more comfortable spending money in the game.

Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney has publicly said he thinks unfettered cross-system play between the consoles is inevitable. Since Epic has both "Fortnite" and licenses one of the most widely-used engines in gaming, they can throw their weight behind the issue instead of passively waiting for Sony to get onboard.

Other developers are taking this opportunity to be more vocal about cross-system play too. When asked about cross-system play for Bethesda Game Studios' upcoming "Fallout 76," the game's director Todd Howard singled out Sony as the reason the game won't support it. Even last year, "Rocket League" developers Psyonix said cross-system play for the PlayStation 4 was ready, but that Sony refused to allow it.

This public pressuring takes on a different tone than the Microsoft and Nintendo co-advertising. All of these developers are business partners with Sony, and openly criticizing a business partner is tricky. Obviously, it's easier for more developers to come forward and air their grievances when they have fan support and their fellow developers are doing the same thing.

For independent developers, regardless of their size and the scope of the game they're making, if they're not being bankrolled by one of the console companies it makes very little sense to develop your game for a single platform these days. Game development is ridiculously expensive and, often, the labor practices are detestable. Again, no matter the size, to even reach the break-even point in sales a game at any price point has to reach a massive audience. It's easier now than ever to reach a massive audience by releasing on multiple systems, and that trend is unlikely to change. If that stays the reality for developers, then the platform holders should expect that the demands for cross-system play won't cease any time soon.

The likelihood that the next phenomenon like "Fortnite" is going to be exclusive to one platform is extremely slim, and the clear benefits of cross-system play won't soon be forgotten by players and developers. All three console manufacturers should realize that players will only put up with so much bullshit before they stop privileging the brand of the box they're playing on over the actual functionality of the games they're trying to play. It'd be in Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo's best interests to hash out consistent, player-friendly standards for cross-system play that they won't revoke in the future if the console pecking-order changes. If they don't, they're leaving the door open for a company like Epic (or heck, Google) to make a platform that consistently aligns with players' interests. That's a battle to the death they'd probably rather avoid.​