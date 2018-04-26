My Complete Cookie Obsession

I can remember the exact moment I laid eyes on my first Complete Cookie. Well, a wrapper for a Complete Cookie. It was in the trash.

My roommate brought one home, ate it, threw the packaging in the garbage can and then, sometime later, as I was disposing of some of my own refuse, laid eyes on it. A ribbon of blue wrapping itself around an absolutely massive chocolate chip cookie, accented by a depiction of its assumed creators, Lenny and Larry, two extremely stoked-on-life dudes seemingly conjoined by a single mass of bushy hair. Just what the heck is this thing? And the size of the wrapper, my goodness! Was a single cookie in there? The packaging suggested so.

Of course, I pulled the wrapper out of the garbage to examine the nutritional facts. Just how much damage could one of these bad boys do? 400 calories for the entire cookie. Okay, that's a sizeable amount but not eye-watering levels of caloric overload. 16 grams of protein. That's actually quite a bit for a baked good! And it's vegan? Well, alright, sure!

It seemed like a culinary impossibility. How could a cookie that large contain that much protein and so few calories? In my 29 years on this planet I have learned that everything is too good to be true. Perpetual motion is impossible. There is no free lunch. "Half-Life 3" will never come out. Compromise is a universal constant. As much as I wanted to believe it, I fully expected that that Complete Cookie would be unable to live up to its own name. Now I only just had to find one of the dang things.

"Hey that cookie wrapper in the trash," I started to my roommate. "Where, uh, did you get that?" My roommate said that his place of employment, a very successful tech startup, stocked them in the office as one of their many snack options. Could he grab me one? "Sure!" he responded with the exact level of excitement that reads as "I am willing to do this for you right this moment but will definitely forget the second after this conversation ends."

I had resigned the Complete Cookie as the snack of tech industry workers and regular Whole Foods patrons. Two things which I am, decidedly, not. While they were enjoying a protein-heavy vegan baked good — and protein is so very, very good, I'm told — I would have to make do with, in the absolute best case, Clif Bars. I might as well just be eating a candy bar or an honest-to-goodness cookie instead. Would I ever get to have my Complete Cookie and eat it too?​

And then, a miracle. On Mondays I usually go grocery shopping. I've been going to the same supermarket for the better part of a decade now. When the owners stock new items — more often than not things that appeal to the forces of gentrification: organic kale, entire displays dedicated to granola, fair-trade whole bean coffee — I notice. That Monday, as I was heading to the check-out line, I saw it. Or more accurately: them. Not just a single box of Complete Cookies. But a display of what would turn out to be the entire family of Complete Cookie offerings.

Incredible. Ask, and ye shall receive, thanks to the twin forces of capitalism and gentrification.

I bought a chocolate chip Complete Cookie, and frolicked back to my apartment like Charlie Bucket with a golden ticket.

I ripped it open the second I got home and was immediately in awe.

Here is the thing about the Complete Cookie. It's sized to be too big but not too big. A perfect mathematical imperfection. It is, somehow, too small to be reasonably portioned out. But it's also just big enough that you can finish it and feel like you've just really treated yourself without full-blown regret. Realizing you just ate an entire Complete Cookie is on par with, like, eating two yogurts or something. Yeah, it's probably more than you usually eat in a single sitting, but hey, you were feeling a little hungry.

According to Lenny & Larry's CEO, Apu Moody, this is on purpose. "We always believed that eating well should be delicious and affordable. We wanted our consumer to receive value in our offering," he tells me via email. "We felt that was the sweet spot in terms of protein content before really affecting the taste."

The texture and density of the Complete Cookie is, to me, perfect. Some enjoy thin, airy and crunchy cookies. Other prefer soft, verging-on-warm-dough cookies. I fall somewhere in the middle. Too crisp and you get too many crumbs, which is just wasted cookie. Too soft and you're dealing with a baked good that threatens to collapse into a messy pad of goo. The Complete Cookie is soft enough to avoid excessive crumbling, but baked enough that it'll retain structural integrity as you tear (not break!) it into edible pieces.

The Complete Cookie is a cookie for grown-ups in that it manages to recreate the experience of eating a cookie as a child. When you were gifted a single cookie by your parents and you couldn't help but shriek with glee at your outrageous fortune of having a single cookie. Sure, the fact that it's bigger helps, but also I think the fact that it's vaguely healthy — Protein! Fiber! Vegan! — reduces the guilt level to that of pre-pubescent enjoyment of anything sweet. It's the perfect treat in that it's filling and I don't have to spend too much time rationalizing that I "deserve" it.

I'm not alone in my obsession. The sole arbiter of right and wrong, online reviews, are on my side.

A box of 12 chocolate chip cookies (MSRP $29.88) fetches a four-star rating on Amazon after 139 reviews. Verified purchaser Jordan Hier shares my exact thoughts: "One thing I don't understand is that the supplement/nutrition facts say that the cookie is two (2) servings, but who only eats 1/2 of the cookie? Especially when it's chocolate chip... Am I supposed to eat half and then wrap the other half up and stick it in my pocket or something? Therefore, I always indulge and eat the WHOLE THING!"

On Bodybuilding.com, The Complete Cookie has an average score of 8.9 out of 10 with 197 reviews. Which, here's the secret of the Complete Cookie: it was originally made for fitness freaks. A protein-rich vegan cookie that's seemingly branded for Whole Foods moms.

On the surface, the Complete Cookie seems like a series of accidents. A confused mess of a baked good that doesn't really know who should be eating it. But all of it is on purpose.

According to the Complete Cookie lore, founders Barry Turner and Benny Graham (I guess Lenny & Larry was more catchy than Benny & Barry) originally devised the cookie in 1993 as a protein supplement. "People were protein deficient," Turner told LA Weekly in 2013. "And we knew that people didn't want to eat chicken breast and eggs all day, so we thought about how else they could get it. We were big snackers, so we asked, 'Why not put protein in a cookie, brownie or muffin?'"

Based on the branding, you would be forgiven for mistaking a Complete Cookie for your run-of-the-mill prepackaged baked good. While it's competitors are wont to flood the zone with a sea of red, black and aggressive typefaces, the Complete Cookie is out here trying to pass itself off amongst Entenmann's and Hostess. This too, is no accident. From that same LA Weekly profile, Turner jokes that his "demographic is 7-year-olds to 83-year-olds."

And through the magic of brand guidelines, CEO Moody confirms this. "Although our products are protein-enhanced and great for athletes and bodybuilders, they're also a perfect afternoon pick-me-up for the Mom on the go," he says. "As a brand we absolutely aim to come off as friendly; we value nutrition and providing consumers with great-tasting, healthy snacking options, but we also seek to put a smile on people's faces."

Even the fact that the Complete Cookie, which only until recently was a fixture of Southern California, just magically appeared before me here in New York, isn't an accident.

Apparently, Aaron Croutch, whose family had been initial investors in Lenny & Larry's, spent his youth stanning for the Complete Cookie. "Aaron and his brother were our sole field marketing team, going door to door with backpacks full of product in an attempt to secure distribution from new retailers," says Moody. When Croutch moved out here to study business at NYU, he got Complete Cookies in bodegas and local grocery stores. He's now an executive vice president at Lenny & Larry's.

The only thing that is an accident with the Complete Cookie is that they're vegan. The Complete Cookie folks are happy to admit this. Which is kind of great.

"As far as making our products vegan, we tried a ton of different formulations for our Complete Cookie that were great tasting but also non-GMO and that's the reason we don't use dairy or soy," Moody explains. "When we began making the cookie with plant-based protein, which was certainly not a trend back in ‘93 when the brand was founded, we had no idea how ahead of the curve we were."

It's sort of refreshing to hear a company admit that they just stumbled into something! Even on their packaging, the fact that they're vegan just sits there amongst the rest of the bullet points.

Maybe it's partially like when you own a car and then suddenly you start to see that car everywhere, but within the past few months it's felt hard to walk into a bodega or grocery store and NOT see Complete Cookies. In some ways I think my obsession is partly fueled by the urge to finally jump on a populist, bodega-born food trend. Some people have Topo Chico, others have Haribo. I have my Complete Cookies. Maybe writing this blog is an exercise in trying to drum up hype and validate myself as a tastemaker. I don't know! Have you tried a Complete Cookie yet? They're great!