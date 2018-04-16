TRUMP IS 'MORALLY UNFIT'

ICYMI: Watch James Comey's Full ABC Interview

​James Comey sat down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos last night for a wide-ranging interview ahead of the Tuesday release of his book, "A Higher Loyalty." While excerpts from the book have already emerged, you can watch Comey's full interview below, including his opinion that Trump is "morally unfit" to be president:

Part 1: Trump and the 'dossier'

 

Part 2: The Clinton email investigation 

 

Part 3: Trump's "honest loyalty" request

 

Part 4: Michael Flynn

 

Part 5: Are there tapes? 

 

Part 6: On impeachment

 



[Via ABC]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals