ICYMI: Watch James Comey's Full ABC Interview

​James Comey sat down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos last night for a wide-ranging interview ahead of the Tuesday release of his book, "A Higher Loyalty." While excerpts from the book have already emerged, you can watch Comey's full interview below, including his opinion that Trump is "morally unfit" to be president:

Part 1: Trump and the 'dossier'

Part 2: The Clinton email investigation

Part 3: Trump's "honest loyalty" request

Part 4: Michael Flynn

Part 5: Are there tapes?

Part 6: On impeachment









[Via ABC]