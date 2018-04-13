The Juiciest Excerpts From James Comey's New Book About Trump

A Higher Loyalty, the highly anticipated book by former FBI Director James Comey, hits shelves next Tuesday, but excerpts and reviews that have begun to trickle out are already creating waves. Comey, who was fired by Donald Trump in what some say was an act of obstruction, paints an unvarnished and unsparing picture the president. Here's what's come out so far:

Trump Reminds Him Of A Mafia Kingpin

CNN obtained a copy of the book, writing a full-length review, and highlighted a portion where Comey compares Trump to a mafia kingpin:

In one staggering part of the book, "A Higher Loyalty," Comey said dealing with Trump reminded him of his days prosecuting Mafia kingpins with their "silent circle of assent."

"The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth."



[CNN]

Inside The Loyalty Dinner

Axios has published quotes from Comey's retelling of the fateful loyalty dinner, where Trump allegedly asked Comey for his "loyalty," while dangling his job in front of him:

He said lots of people wanted to be director of the FBI, but that he thought very highly of me. He said he had heard great things about me and knew the people of the FBI thought very highly of me as well... He said despite that, he would understand if I wanted to 'walk away' given all I had been through, although then he noted that that would be bad for me personally because it would look like I had done something wrong... He finished by saying that he knew he could 'make a change at FBI' if he wanted to, but that he wanted to know what I thought... Now it was pretty clear to me what was happening. The setup of the dinner, both the physical layout of a private meal and Trump’s pretense that he had not already asked me to stay on multiple occasions, convinced me this was an effort to establish a patronage relationship...This only added to the strangeness of the experience. The president of the United States had invited me to dinner and decided my job security was on the menu.

[Axios]

Comey Says 'It's Possible' That The Pee Tape Is Real

In clips from an interview that Comey gave to ABC, which will air in full this weekend, Comey details Trump's response to the infamous "pee tape" referenced in the Steele dossier — an alleged recording that Russian intelligence officers have of Trump engaging in piss play with Russian prostitutes. Comey says that Trump initially was defensive when Comey first briefed him on the allegation. Later, he says, Trump asked him to investigate the matter because he wanted to prove to Melania that it wasn't true. Comey says "it's possible" that the tape is real, "but I don't know."

In the book, Comey says Trump used his noted germaphobia as evidence to prove that the story wasn't true, apparently saying "I'm a germaphobe... There's no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way.”





Trump Is Already Responding To The Book

Friday morning, Trump responded to the book on Twitter, calling Comey a "LEAKER & LIAR."

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018



