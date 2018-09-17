 Mary McGowan
FUNNY BY NATURE

The Finalists For The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Hysterical

​Everyone likes funny animal photos. That's an indisputable fact. But what rings just as true is that everyone also has a different favorite subgenre of funny animal photos. Some like to see squirrels with their mouths full of corn. For others, seals making goofy faces at each other is what splits their sides. And for others still, a monkey sticking up his middle finger is the pinnacle of humor au naturel.

Luckily, this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards features a way for the entire internet to weigh in on their favorite strain of visual humor in its natural habitat.

You can see all 41 photos in the People's Choice contest over on the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website — where you can also vote on your pick. But below are some of our favorites:

Like this rhino and peacock, who were at the exact right places at the exact right time

 Kallol Mukherjee


Or this bird, who looks like he thinks he's at the wrong place at the wrong time

 Christopher Schlaf


As does this lioness, who looks like she just heard the world's corniest dad joke

 Maureen Toft


This polar bear thinks he's people

 Roie Galitz


This polar bear *also* thinks he's people — though a slightly different type

 Denise Dupras


This lovely portrait is called 'Walrus Breath'

 Jackie Downey


This one could be called 'Sea Lion Breath,' but it's not

 Amy Kennedy


This one is... uh... well it's definitely something

 Michael Lane


That last one has us feeling like:

 Danielle D'Ermo


And a little bit like:

 Mary McGowan


But at the end of the day, all 41 entries in the People's Choice contest are hilarious in their own way. Head on over to the contest's website to cast your own vote.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals