The Finalists For The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Hysterical

​Everyone likes funny animal photos. That's an indisputable fact. But what rings just as true is that everyone also has a different favorite subgenre of funny animal photos. Some like to see squirrels with their mouths full of corn. For others, seals making goofy faces at each other is what splits their sides. And for others still, a monkey sticking up his middle finger is the pinnacle of humor au naturel.

Luckily, this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards features a way for the entire internet to weigh in on their favorite strain of visual humor in its natural habitat.

You can see all 41 photos in the People's Choice contest over on the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website — where you can also vote on your pick. But below are some of our favorites:

Like this rhino and peacock, who were at the exact right places at the exact right time





Or this bird, who looks like he thinks he's at the wrong place at the wrong time





As does this lioness, who looks like she just heard the world's corniest dad joke





This polar bear thinks he's people





This polar bear *also* thinks he's people — though a slightly different type





This lovely portrait is called 'Walrus Breath'





This one could be called 'Sea Lion Breath,' but it's not





This one is... uh... well it's definitely something





That last one has us feeling like:





And a little bit like:





But at the end of the day, all 41 entries in the People's Choice contest are hilarious in their own way. Head on over to the contest's website to cast your own vote.