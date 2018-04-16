SUPER SONIC

Colorado Guy Catches A Plane Crash On His Dash Cam

Dash cams are made to capture car crashes and other crazy stuff that happens on the road. But filming a plane crash from a fast food drive-through? Hmm, yeah, I guess they're built for that too.

 Brett Green

Thankfully, the aircraft had only three people aboard and just one required hospitalization after the crash in Colorado Springs. 

"[We're] very, very fortunate to be able to report that we have no serious injuries out here," said Lt. Howard Black, a law enforcement official who investigated the crash told the local news crew at KOAA 5:

 KOAA 5

For a brief moment, we weren't sure this was the same crash. After all, the dash cam video is curiously timestamped in April 2015. But after a quick Google Maps-based investigation, we can confirm that there is indeed a Sonic drive-through right next to the crash site on Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs (you can see the Sonic's car bays on the right of the dash cam footage):

 via Google Maps

Dash cams. Great for capturing the weird stuff that happens when you least expect it; bad for keeping reliable time.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social Editor

