AN UMBRELLA WON'T STOP THAT

​A severe hailstorm hit Colorado Springs area yesterday, bringing hailstones up to the size of softballs. Video captured at the Colorado Springs Zoo, where two animals died and 14 people were injured, shows the power of the storm:

Residents have posted photos showing the size of the hailstones: