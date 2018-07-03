OUCH

Somehow, Colombia's Wílmar Barrios Didn't Get A Red Card For This Headbutt

The first half of the Round of 16 match​ between England and Colombia didn't have much action — until the 38th minute, when Colombia's Wílmar Barrios deliberately knocked the top of his head against Jordan Henderson's chin while they were lining up for a free kick. Inexplicably, this unprovoked attack only earned Barrios a yellow card, not a red card, and the ref didn't take advantage of VAR to review the incident.

 

We can't really explain why Henderson grabbed his forehead rather than his chin, but we're pretty sure that headbutt hurt.

