'NON-CONTACT SPORT'

Dumbass Fan Jumps Onto Baseball Diamond, Gets Laid Out By Security

America's pastime is all fun and games — with only light tagging and perhaps an unfortunate hit-by-pitch or two — until some dumbass jumps onto the diamond and starts running around.

This wonderful video from the stands of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska shows everything you could want in such an incident. Look at this clown!

 


Let's have an instant replay, shall we?

  • Man jumps rail
  • Man runs onto field, triumphant
  • Man's friends cheer him on from the stands
  • Man gets sacked by a security guard so hard, his hat falls off
  • Three more security guards run over to make sure Man stays down
  • Fin

Beautiful. Just beautiful. Reminds us of a really good one from the major leagues a few seasons back.

[@bpthrower8 via Deadspin]

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Management Tool For People Who Hate Excel

12 diggs monday.com
monday.com’s team management tools let you see what everyone is working on in a single glance. Its intuitive dashboards are customizable, so you can create systems that work for you, without relying on confusing Excels or unnecessary meetings.