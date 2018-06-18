Dumbass Fan Jumps Onto Baseball Diamond, Gets Laid Out By Security

America's pastime is all fun and games — with only light tagging and perhaps an unfortunate hit-by-pitch or two — until some dumbass jumps onto the diamond and starts running around.

This wonderful video from the stands of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska shows everything you could want in such an incident. Look at this clown!





Let's have an instant replay, shall we?

Man jumps rail



Man runs onto field, triumphant



Man's friends cheer him on from the stands



Man gets sacked by a security guard so hard, his hat falls off



Three more security guards run over to make sure Man stays down



Fin



Beautiful. Just beautiful. Reminds us of a really good one from the major leagues a few seasons back.

[@bpthrower8 via Deadspin]