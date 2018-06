We interrupt your World Cup excitement to bring you this sweet highlight from the College World Series:

Laying it all out on the line for the College World Series title. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/p4r8aX9xL4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 27, 2018

Was it absolutely necessary for Arkansas's Jared Gates to dive into the dirt for this play? We're not entirely sure. But we love the hustle.

And for a sporting event that has thus been marked only by a rowdy fan jumping onto the diamond and getting laid out by security, a little hustle goes a long way.