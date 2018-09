In a match against Arkansas, North Texas player Keegan Brewer feigned a fair catch, fooling the defenders into thinking the play was over. But the second they turned around, Brewer bolted.

greatest football play ever pic.twitter.com/z1xyu3Y0db — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 15, 2018

Arkansas ​fans on Twitter were understandably frustrated by the play, which was no doubt a kick to their morale. The game is still up for grabs so we'll see if Arkansas can redeem themselves.