How Much Harder It Is To Get Into A Top College Today Vs. In The Mid-2000s, Charted

​I applied for college in 2005, and I remember feeling like the admission rates of the schools my peers and I were trying to get into were impossibly, unsustainably low. It turns out I was way off — the admissions rates for top-ranked universities have continued to shrink over the last 12 years, meaning that today's high-school seniors are approximately 37% more stressed out about getting into a prestigious college than I was:

That chart is from Priceonomics, which used admissions data gathered by BusinessStudent.com to compare the difficulty of getting into top colleges in 2006 and 2018. They looked at the top 51 undergraduate institutions according to US News and World Reports' 2006 ranking and found that 49 of them are harder to get into today. And not just a little bit harder to get into — the University of Chicago is now admits 81.1% fewer applicants than it did 12 years ago.

Check out more details and charts showing the decline in top-tier college admission rates over at Priceonomics if you want to be thoroughly convinced that you would not get into your alma mater if you applied today.

[Priceonomics]