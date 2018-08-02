The Twitter Account Of NYC's Municipal Ethics Board Is One Of The Few Good Things On The Internet

​The Trump era has been, generally speaking, a very bad time for government ethics. President Trump has failed to divest from the Trump Organization, which means that he stands to personally profit when foreign dignitaries and lobbyists stay at Trump hotels. His former fixer, Michael Cohen, allegedly solicited millions of dollars from defense, telecommunications and pharmaceutical companies after the election, apparently trading influence for cash. Several of his former and current cabinet members stand accused of using taxpayer dollars to pay for luxurious travel arrangements and accepting improper gifts from lobbyists. Every day seems to bring a new ethical nightmare from Trump and his entourage.

But there is one bright spot in the morass of corruption, albeit a small one: the Twitter account of the government ethics board for the City of New York. The New York City Conflicts of Interest Board, as it's officially called, tweets under an account called COIB Daily Dose. Some of its tweets are about what you'd expect from a municipal government social media account: announcements about settlements COIB has reached with government employees who violated its ethics code, numbered information sheets explaining the ins and outs of the city's ethics laws. But most of the account is written in the voice of an extremely online comic genius who happens to have an unbridled passion for government ethics, making COIB Daily Dose one of the few Twitter accounts I never regret following.

When I first encountered COIB Daily Dose in the wild, I couldn't make much sense of what I was seeing. I'm pretty sure the first COIB Daily Dose tweet I saw retweeted into my feed was this one, back in April:

dating city govt nerds bingo card pic.twitter.com/ysZ0v57SMy — COIB Daily Dose (@NYCCOIB) April 16, 2018

This is an on-point send-up of an extremely specific variety of dude that likely won't make any sense to you unless you live in New York and hang out with city politics wonks. I didn't believe that a city agency could possibly be responsible for such a complex, niche and ultimately frivolous joke, so my first assumption was that COIB Daily Dose was some kind of parody account — a weird-Twitter comedian posing as a bizarro-world city agency. Scrolling through COIB Daily Dose's other tweets didn't do much to dispel my first impression.

A few weeks of following COIB Daily Dose convinced me that I was wrong — which felt like finding out Santa Claus was real. COIB Daily Dose is legitimately the blue-check-certified mouthpiece of the agency tasked with preventing and addressing conflicts of interest among municipal employees in the Big Apple. It's run by COIB's Education & Engagement Unit, which is tasked with teaching city employees about the conflict-of-interest and disclosure laws that apply to them. The account's voice was developed back in 2014 by COIB Director of Engagement & Education Alex Kipp and staffers Clare Wiseman and Rob Casimir, but these days most of its tweets are written by Casimir. "Rob has the tone, voice, and content down well enough that he knows what kinds of tweets are our 'bread & butter' and therefore don't need my approval, and when he needs to consult me on something that's more sensitive or daring," Kipp told me in an email.

I would describe COIB Daily Dose's bread and butter as gently self-mocking tweets about COIB's commitment to municipal ethics rules.

12 Angry Men but its coib staffers debating whether or not to retweet a post that claims the ethics law is "lookin like a snack" — COIB Daily Dose (@NYCCOIB) August 1, 2018

'woah buddy, thats just wrong!!' -- me to the last 24 hours of twitter / the acceptance of prohibited gratuities — COIB Daily Dose (@NYCCOIB) July 30, 2018

ignore your mother's calls. ethics videos are your family now. the lithium-ion glow of your phone shapes you into a more perfect, ethical being. you cannot remember a time before these ethics videos https://t.co/plmwamTHl7 — COIB Daily Dose (@NYCCOIB) July 20, 2018

(COIB's videos are, for the record, also very good, somehow managing to effectively skewer the "How do you do, fellow kids?" vibe of most earnest training videos while also being earnest training videos.)



The account also dabbles in commentary on current events, without ever veering into political opinions — after all, using an official city government account for political purposes wouldn't be very ethical — but without being mealy-mouthed, either.

check out today's coib training on the intellectual darkweb, wherein i gesture toward a tank of lobsters + mouth the word 'ethics' repeatedly — COIB Daily Dose (@NYCCOIB) May 8, 2018

if moisturizing is against the ethics laws now then buddy lock me up https://t.co/Mim3Qj94j1 — COIB Daily Dose (@NYCCOIB) June 7, 2018

COIB Daily Dose occasionally hops on meme bandwagons — I'm partial to its recent parody of the inexplicably wide-ranging lineup for ideas festival Ozy Fest.

wow what a lineup pic.twitter.com/TH1Ykt3pFf — COIB Daily Dose (@NYCCOIB) July 9, 2018

COIB Daily Dose, despite existing for the purpose of promoting the city's ethics agency, never comes across as thirsty or cynical, the way that most corporate and governmental Twitter accounts tend to. In fact, COIB Daily Dose has made a point of calling out bad corporate and governmental tweets.

PSA: if you meet a helpful genie make sure at least one wish is purging the Brands from twitter. we'd vanish too but sacrificing for the greater good is very ethical pic.twitter.com/PyS7XuFxcD — COIB Daily Dose (@NYCCOIB) July 12, 2018

COIB Daily Dose succeeds where so many others have failed not only because the people behind it are exceptionally funny, smart and plugged in, but also because its mission is uncommonly pure. The New York City Conflicts of Interest Board isn't trying to sell anything or grind any axes. It's just trying to hold government employees to a higher ethical standard — a cause that's both unobjectionable and undeniably important. In this age of constant public moral crises, a Twitter account that encourages us all to be better people with humor, and without resorting to hyperbole or scolding, feels like a gift. If I could tip the people behind COIB Daily Dose to thank them, I would — but that would be a violation of the city's prohibition on city employees accepting gratuities.