How Major Newspapers Covered Trump's Bad News Day

Tuesday afternoon was rocked by two massive, Trump-centric news events: the conviction of his former campaign chief Paul Manafort, and more pressingly, a plea deal by his former lawyer Michael Cohen which appears to implicate President Trump in Cohen's criminal activities.

​Here's how major publications covered the news on their front pages:

The New York Times

Quite the front page headline by @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/mjQ3Nns8Yx — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) August 22, 2018

The Washington Post

And here is the front page of tomorrow's @washingtonpost: pic.twitter.com/sDmg1WVFlI — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 22, 2018

The Wall Street Journal

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journalhttps://t.co/5xQPDPcm8q pic.twitter.com/l325VslgCy — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 22, 2018

The Los Angeles Times

The New York Post

The New York Daily News

Michael Cohen pleads guilty, linking Trump to payoffs... https://t.co/sknpH1zDYn



...As Paul Manafort convicted of fraud https://t.co/482P8HYrzY



An early look at Wednesday's front page: pic.twitter.com/hVrKz8U71N — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 21, 2018

Boston Globe

The Boston Globe pic.twitter.com/3QoWn0Ui8Z — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 22, 2018

The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Morning News pic.twitter.com/DbdMlh3iTU — Atlee Solomon (@SolomonAtlee) August 22, 2018





Trump, meanwhile, doesn't seem thrilled:

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018



