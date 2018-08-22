A TURNING POINT?

How Major Newspapers Covered Trump's Bad News Day

Tuesday afternoon was rocked by two massive, Trump-centric news events: the conviction of his former campaign chief Paul Manafort, and more pressingly, a plea deal by his former lawyer Michael Cohen which appears to implicate President Trump in Cohen's criminal activities. 

​Here's how major publications covered the news on their front pages:

The New York Times

 

The Washington Post

 

The Wall Street Journal

 

 The Los Angeles Times

 Los Angeles Times

 The New York Post

 New York Post

 The New York Daily News

 

Boston Globe

 

The Dallas Morning News

 


Trump, meanwhile, doesn't seem thrilled:

 


