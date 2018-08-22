How Major Newspapers Covered Trump's Bad News Day

Tuesday afternoon was rocked by two massive, Trump-centric news events: the conviction of his former campaign chief Paul Manafort, and more pressingly, a plea deal by his former lawyer Michael Cohen which appears to implicate President Trump in Cohen's criminal activities.
Here's how major publications covered the news on their front pages:
Trump, meanwhile, doesn't seem thrilled: