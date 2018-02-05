'The Cloverfield Paradox' Isn't Good, But Its Surprise Netflix Release Might Be A Game Changer

Broadcast television, theatrical releases, home video — Netflix has been challenging them all for years now. Last night, with a 30-second ad spot during NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl LII, Netflix took a swing at theaters and at the network they paid for the time: they announced "The Cloverfield Project" as a Netflix exclusive and then promptly made it available to stream as soon as the Eagles nabbed the Lombardi Trophy.



Was this Beyoncé-esque release a good move for Netflix? Was it a good move for the "Cloverfield" franchise? Is "The Cloverfield Paradox," well, good? Here's what you should know about it all:

Netflix's Surprise Release Was Sneakily Orchestrated

If you watched Super Bowl last night, you probably noticed all the ads for a very special episode of the NBC's marquee drama "This Is Us" airing right after the game. Every year, the network airing the Super Bowl tries their darndest to capitalize on all those eyeballs — last year it was Fox's turn, and the post-game premiere of "24: Legacy" did little to help that show out (it got canceled in June). "This Is Us" has already done well for NBC, so there wasn't as much riding on its post-game showing… but you can bet NBC wouldn't want to encourage Super Bowl viewers to go elsewhere for their post-game entertainment. That's probably why Netflix aired one version of their "Cloverfield" announcement on TV… and uploaded another to YouTube.

The Cloverfield Project on Netflix? Coming very soon? Huh. Interesting — Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) February 5, 2018

The 30-second announcement spot that aired for "The Cloverfield Project" on NBC said the movie was "coming very soon" to Netflix, while the messaging in their online trailer and their press release email was a lot more specific:



Them @netflix folks weren't kidding around when they said the Cloverfield Paradox flick is coming "very soon" pic.twitter.com/e3rfEmMGDY — Jeff Goldsmith (@yogoldsmith) February 5, 2018

Should NBC be pissed off? Probably, even though "This Is Us" got better ratings than post-game programming for the past six years. Maybe NBC knew about Netflix's plan to release the movie right after the game and didn't care, assuming fans of both "This Is Us" and "Cloverfield" would sooner watch "This Is Us" air live, but then why would Netflix go to the trouble of the different trailer wording? In any case, it's a safe bet that the only streaming service that'll get to promote a post-game release during the CBS broadcast of next year's game will be CBS All-Access.



Keeping The Movie Under Wraps Was Appropriate For The 'Cloverfield' Series, But...

#FilmTwitter is going to explode tonight. Something is coming that I can hardly believe. Lawd. History in the making. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 4, 2018

Woman of color-led, sci-fi thriller released worldwide day + date w/ big Netflix muscle for black director, his super producer + POC cast. No advance press, ads, trailer. Straight to the people. Gamechanger. Congrats to helmer #JuliusOnah + my dears JJ, Gugu, David. #Cloverfield pic.twitter.com/m186Hprhqz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 5, 2018

Ava DuVernay ("Selma," "A Wrinkle In Time") had the early tip-off to Netflix's specific surprise plans for "The Cloverfield Paradox," but talk was swirling around the movie for over a year prior to this news:



This Vanity Fair piece from early last month summarized all the publically available news about "The Cloverfield Paradox," then known by its working title "God Particle." Long story short: there wasn't much to know, aside from the fact that Paramount repeatedly delayed the film throughout 2017:

God Particle was originally supposed to hit theaters on February 24, 2017. Then, it was shifted to October 27, 2017. Then Paramount removed it from the schedule entirely before quietly bringing it back and moving the film to February 2, 2018. But no trailers or marketing materials of any kind were released, even though the trailer for 10 Cloverfield Lane had been released at least two months before that film’s premiere. Now, Variety reports, God Particle has been shunted further down the schedule once more; its current release date is April 20, 2018.

[Vanity Fair]

The other sci-fi film in Paramount's 2018 stable, Alex Garland's "Annihilation," made headlines a month earlier when Netflix took over the international distribution rights. When "The Hollywood Reporter" relayed on January 23rd that Netflix started talks with Paramount to pick up the similarly-budgeted "Cloverfield," it became clear that Paramount execs weren't worried about one sci-fi film stealing focus from the other — they were worried about both films' prospects.

The second "Cloverfield" movie, Dan Trachtenberg's "10 Cloverfield Lane," was officially announced only two months before its theatrical release and was met with both critical acclaim and healthy box office returns. Though fans of the previous installments could hope that the next "Cloverfield" was being kept hush-hush in the same spirit, the delays and change in distribution plans suggested otherwise. In the midst of all of this, J.J. Abrams is off working on the next "Star Wars," so his absence from the process turned few heads.

Last week at The Atlantic, David Sims explained what was most worrying about Paramount's deals with Netflix for "Annihilation" and "Cloverfield" — that co-productions are fine and good upfront, but arranging them during post-production shows a lack of faith in the movie:

Annihilation and God Particle could be one-off casualties dumped onto Netflix as the studio tries to get its books in order. Or this could be the sign of a more worrying Hollywood trend, in which the very idea of a bigger-budgeted film that isn’t a guaranteed financial success is simply anathema to a big studio, with Netflix used as a last-resort, cost-saving measure. Another studio, New Line, has cut a deal with the service for an upcoming Shaft movie starring Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie Usher, in which the studios split the production costs and Netflix gets the international rights. It’s a model other studios could soon follow. But there’s a difference between making such a deal up front and doing it well after a movie has completed production.

[The Atlantic]





Unfortunately, 'The Cloverfield Paradox' Is A Big Stumble For The Franchise

So, the movie's out… and if critical feedback is any indicator, Paramount made a shrewd business move by letting Netflix grab the film. For all it's strengths — a stacked cast, a keen director in Julius Onah, a fat budget — "The Cloverfield Paradox" still leans too heavily on sequences that feel like they were lifted directly from the visionary sci-fi thrillers that clearly inspired it:

This time, the franchise heads to space, with Mbatha-Raw, Oyelowo, Bruhl, et. al. comprising a multi-national team of scientists. They have been tasked with testing something called the Shepard Accelerator (a souped-up Hadron Collider) at a safe distance from Earth to see if they might find a new source of power capable of solving the planet’s acute energy crisis. But early on in The Cloverfield Paradox, we get a hint that this film will explain the presence of the mysterious monsters in the first two Cloverfield installments when a paranoid-sounding, earthbound theorist played by Donal Logue wonders if the Shepard Accelerator might accidentally rip open a membrane of space and time.

[Vanity Fair]

Onah is a nimble and confident director, jumping right into the middle of action, giving the sci-fi vistas (in particular the orbital platform, which spins like a multilayered gyroscope) appropriately grandiose introductions, lingering on beautiful people and objects just because they're beautiful, and observing intriguing little details of production design (such as a faux-bagel that assembles itself in a kitchen contraption, and a tube of liquid metal sealant that works like a caulk gun) in an offhand way that's characteristic of post-"Alien" science fiction, where we're more awestruck by the world onscreen than any of the characters are.

[RogerEbert.com]

It’s about scientists bickering on board the space station as everything goes horribly wrong. This is the same issue we saw last year with Life, but at least that movie had the benefit of the organism doing things. Onah’s movie just shrugs, and if it needs something bad to happen, it will happen and blame it on the dimension jumping. Rather than give the movie any sense of tension that horrible things could happen (and these are horrible things happen under what would have been a PG-13 rating), it just makes the narrative feel lazy to the point where a character may as well announce, “I hope [bad thing] doesn’t happen!” we then wait ten minutes, and [bad thing] happens.

[Collider]

None of the oddball horror stuff is explained in a good way and the final act bogs down in chasing and fighting. Then there's the very end of the movie, that tries to staple some Cloverfield-ness to this all, which certainly won points from me for its audacity.

[Thrillist]

In Paradox, one is mostly struck by the need to push Alien and a half-dozen similar films from our minds, in the hopes of giving a damn about the sub-par space-station action before us.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

What's Next For Netflix And Cloverfield?

So, after this and the dismal critical reaction to Netflix's $90 million blockbuster "Bright," is the streaming juggernaut likely to stop competing in the $50-$100 million movie range? Well, considering that the bad reviews didn't stop Netflix from declaring "Bright" a success and greenlighting a sequel… it isn't likely. Netflix has yet to make a statement about how well "The Cloverfield Paradox" performed with its audience, but Netflix doesn't have to measure success the same way Paramount would — especially not for a movie they snatched up and spun into a buzzy Super Bowl news item.

Things look hazier for the future of "Cloverfield" in particular. Just under a week ago, the next "Cloverfield" was revealed to be done filming. It's currently called "Overlord," it's set during WWII, and like the last two "Cloverfield" movies it started as its own standalone project before J.J. Abrams decided to put the "Cloverfield" anthology stamp on it. At this point, anything could change: Paramount could either hold onto it for the projected October release, or it could end up with Netflix or another buyer. "Overlord" could get a "Cloverfield" name or, if "The Cloverfield Paradox" really does damage to the franchise, it could stay "independent."

In the movie, "The Cloverfield Paradox" is the name given to the total unpredictability unleashed when two universes collide. Appropriately, with "The Cloverfield Paradox" Netflix appears to have made its feature-length future — and the future of "Cloverfield" — way harder to nail down.​