High Schoolers Pull Off Extremely Wholesome Senior Prank Using Bike-Share Program

Most senior pranks are at least a little bit mean. They usually aim to embarrass or scare someone, even if no harm is ultimately done. The seniors at East High School in Rockford, Illinois decided to go a different route with their prank this year, using a local dockless bike-share program to sow a little wholesome chaos in the school parking lot:

Class of 18 strikes again😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yj9XorJGJd — Matthew Bennett (@Erab_AP) May 21, 2018

Rockford, you see, is one of a few dozen American cities with a Limebike dockless bike-share program, which the town introduced late last month. Limebike is one of those bike-share programs that lets you unlock each bike with an app on your phone and leave it anywhere once you're done riding it. Dockless bike-share programs have inspired more than a little panic about the prospect of abandoned bicycles strewn willy-nilly across cities, but the East High teens proved it's possible to store them very neatly — and simultaneously made a pretty powerful case for the space efficiency of biking vs. driving.

Other teens, take note: If your senior prank doesn't double as a PSA for progressive transportation policies, don't even bother.

[Rockford Register Star]