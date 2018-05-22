ONCE AGAIN, THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

High Schoolers Pull Off Extremely Wholesome Senior Prank Using Bike-Share Program

Most senior pranks are at least a little bit mean. They usually aim to embarrass or scare someone, even if no harm is ultimately done. The seniors at East High School in Rockford, Illinois decided to go a different route with their prank this year, using a local dockless bike-share program to sow a little wholesome chaos in the school parking lot:

 

Rockford, you see, is one of a few dozen American cities with a Limebike dockless bike-share program, which the town introduced late last month. Limebike is one of those bike-share programs that lets you unlock each bike with an app on your phone and leave it anywhere once you're done riding it. Dockless bike-share programs have inspired more than a little panic about the prospect of abandoned bicycles strewn willy-nilly across cities, but the East High teens proved it's possible to store them very neatly — and simultaneously made a pretty powerful case for the space efficiency of biking vs. driving. 

Other teens, take note: If your senior prank doesn't double as a PSA for progressive transportation policies, don't even bother.

[Rockford Register Star]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
YES, THIS IS AN ACTUAL PC GAME SCREENSHOT

8 diggs
Today, its most high-profile designer is stepping away from the medium, and you have to dig through pages of Google search results to even find a passing mention of it. There might not be a better time to jump back into the world of "Unreal."
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Better Management Tools Means Less Unnecessary Meetings

2 diggs monday.com
monday.com is a centralized platform for teams to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmap planning to the specifics of day-to-day tasks, while building a culture of transparency. It works for any sized team and will help you replace clunky spreadsheets and excessively long meetings.
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'

1 digg The Baffler
One hundred years after the puff piece floated into our consciousness, it is being swept aside by a new kind of celebrity profile.
THE ADVENTURES OF AWKWARD BLACK GIRL

2 diggs GQ
With "Insecure," one of the most original series on TV, Issa Rae is blazing a path for a new generation of auteurs who want to make shows that don't cave to network expectations.