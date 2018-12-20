Der Spiegel Fires Award-Winning Reporter For 'Large-Scale Journalistic Fraud'

​On Wednesday, famed German newsmagazine Der Spiegel announced that it had fired an award-winning reporter for fabricating significant portions of multiple stories. After learning of Claas Relotius' firing, Michelle Anderson and Jake Krohn published a lengthy Medium post chronicling how Relotius had invented a huge number of details in his story about Anderson and Krohn's small Minnesota city of Fergus Falls.

On Thursday, Der Spiegel released a long apology and note about Relotius, revealing that he had engaged in "large-scale journalistic fraud" for years.

Here's what's going on.

Der Spiegel Sent Relotius On A Failed Reporting Assignment To Fergus Falls

In March 2017, during the height of anthropological looks at the rural US and Trump voters, Der Spiegel sent Relotius to live in Fergus Falls, a city of about 13,500 people in western Minnesota. According to Der Speigel, Relotius struggled to find a story:

The plan was for Relotius to rent an apartment in Fergus Falls, meet people, listen to what they had to say, and produce a snapshot that would allow readers to gain a slightly better understanding of the Americans. The plan, as happens frequently in journalism, didn't work out. Relotius couldn't find any suitable figures for weaving a story, he couldn't make any headway with the idea. He sent emails back home, including to colleagues at DER SPIEGEL, complaining that he was stuck. He found himself in a situation that every reporter is familiar with: There simply isn't a story. In cases like this, quick decisions are necessary: Abort the story or continue? Give it another go or drop it? Look for a new angle or return home?

[Der Spiegel]

But Relotius Refused To Accept The Failure

Rather than drop the story and move on, Relotius fabricated a new story:

When asked about the Fergus Falls story, he admitted that he knew perfectly well that the editors wouldn't have reprimanded him if he had dropped the whole thing. "I think," Relotius said last week, "a normal person would have said: 'Listen, this just isn't working. I'm stuck and we can't do the story.'" But Relotius is evidently no normal person. "I tend to want to have control," he said, "and I have this compulsion, this drive, to somehow make it happen. Of course, you don't make it happen. You make a fabrication." When he says "you" here, he can only mean himself and no one else.



[Der Spiegel]

Some of the most egregious fabrications were called out in Anderson and Krohn's Medium piece. Here are a few:

The fake factory worker:

"Neil Becker is 57 years old, married, a man with a deep voice and a face in which seldom find any questions. He is not a farmer, he works next door in the coal-fired power plant, his hands are always black."

The man Relotius describes has an accompanying photo in the Der Spiegel article, and we all know that guy. It’s the one and only Doug Becker, who works for UPS and ran the Fergus Falls Fitness Center for years

The made-up forest and city sign:

"After three and a half hours, the bus bends from the highway to a narrow, sloping street, rolling towards a dark forest that looks like dragons live in it. At the entrance, just before the station, there is a sign with the American stars and stripes banner, which reads: 'Welcome to Fergus Falls, home of damn good folks.'"

Fergus Falls is located on the prairie — which means our landscape mostly consists of tall grass and lakes. While we have trees, we do not have any distinct forests in our city limits, and definitely not in the route that the bus Relotius would have taken from the Twin Cities. And sadly, our welcome sign is quite mundane in its greeting.

[Medium]

Der Spiegel also notes another sign-related fabrication:

To ensure a gripping lead, he wrote that next to the welcome sign at the edge of town, there was also a second sign — "half as tall, but almost impossible to overlook." On this sign, made of thick wood rammed into the frozen soil, stood in large painted letters: 'Mexicans Keep Out'." This sign, which set the tone for the entire story, never existed, except for in the author's imagination.



[Der Spiegel]

The Bigger Picture

Relotius' fabulist tendencies appear to have come to Der Spiegel's attention after another recent story about the Arizona/Mexico border:

It was a colleague at Spiegel who became suspicious of Relotius's contributions to an article he worked on. The story, published last month, describes vigilante militia patrols along the Arizona border with Mexico to keep migrants from entering. Veteran reporter Juan Moreno investigated Relotius' reporting and found it was partly invented and partly plagiarized from an article in Mother Jones magazine.



[Handelsblatt]

Several of Relotius' previous stories have also come under scrutiny, including an award-winning piece about a Syrian child who worried his graffiti had sparked the conflict there:

Earlier this month, he won Germany’s Reporterpreis (Reporter of the Year) for his story about a young Syrian boy, which the jurors praised for its "lightness, poetry and relevance". It has since emerged that all the sources for his reportage were at best hazy, and much of what he wrote was made up.



[The Guardian]

The revelation also calls Der Speigel's reputation and thoroughness into question. As New Yorker writer Ben Taub observed on Twitter, the scale of Relotius' falsehoods suggests a failed fact-checking process at Der Spiegel: