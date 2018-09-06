How Many Civilian-Owned Firearms There Are In North America Vs. The Rest Of The World, Graphed

Amid the drumbeat of near​-daily mass shootings, it can be easy to think of gun violence as an immutable fact of life. But when you take a step back and look at the way other countries approach gun ownership, it becomes very clear that America has a unique gun problem. Redditor Udzu, using data from the most recent Small Arms Survey, put together a pretty damning graph comparing the number of civilian-owned guns in North America vs. the other continents. Spoiler: It's not Canada or Mexico that's inflating North America's numbers.

You're reading the graph right — there are more guns in the good ol' USA than people. And there are more privately-owned guns in the United States than on any other continent, even the ones that have many multiples our population. It turns out that if you want to get away from the drumbeat of mass shootings, you just have to go... literally almost anywhere else in the world.

