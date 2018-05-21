Rowdy Boys Ripping On Bike Share Bicycles Is The Best New Instagram Account

Instagram, an app designed around sharing photos, contains multitudes. It is the place where your ex watches all your stories, and also the place where two CGI models can get into high-profile feud. Most recently, users were given the ability to add a slider to their stories in order to gauge interest on the story they posted.

All of these developments might leave you scratching your head, but we would like to introduce you to an Instagram account that is objectively good. Please say hello to Citibikeboyz.

The real citibikeboyz are here #thankful A post shared by All Citi (@citibikeboyz) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:46am PST

For the unfamiliar, that bike that was just absolutely hucked down the double set at the Lower East Side skatepark is a Citibike from New York's bike share program. This means that a person went to a local Citibike station, rented a bike, rode it to the skatepark, sent it over two flights of stairs, then rode it back and docked it back at the station. Annoying logistics aside, a Citibike weighs around 45 pounds, which if you've ever tried to bunnyhop anything on two wheels, is extremely difficult to just throw around.

Still not impressed? Well, here's the Citibikeboyz at it again just a few weeks ago, this time at the famous Bond St gap.

This gap is easy A post shared by All Citi (@citibikeboyz) on May 10, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

For most, it's hard enough to get one of these lumbering, bomb-proof rides up to speed, much less bunny hop one, much less clear a 7-foot gap. In some respects, the Citibikeboyz have found a clever way to contextualize their talents (the ability to absolutely send it on two wheels) in a way your average person can understand (on a bicycle that has been collectively ridden more than 50 million times.) In others it's a simple nose-thumbing to their peers. Gaze upon us, The Citibikeboyz, who can kill spots on a bicycle that's designed to transport tourists and office workers.

This particular vein of braggadocio is plain to see on their most recent post, with a caption that appears to call into question the efficacy of a BMX bike for sending it up and down a set of stairs at the Brooklyn Banks skatepark.

🚫BMX🚫 A post shared by All Citi (@citibikeboyz) on May 16, 2018 at 2:27pm PDT

Are the Citibikeboyz revolutionary in their repurposing of practical urban transport for likes and fame? Absolutely not. The concept of taking a Citibike off some sweet jumps is nearly as old as the system itself. Here's local New York BMX legend Tyrone King testing the limits of the then-brand-spanking-new Citibike.

We look forward to seeing what those brave Citibikeboyz come up with next.



