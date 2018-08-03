Is Disney's 'Christopher Robin' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

What if Christopher Robin finally grew up and left the Hundred Acre Wood behind? What if, as a grown-up, his job really sucked, leading him to ignore his family? What if everyone could see and talk to Pooh? Well, that's where Disney's "Christopher Robin," out today, goes. Here's what the reviews say:



Pooh And Friends Need Christopher, And He Needs Them

Now a stressed-out father, Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has abandoned his family to deal with an office crisis. He needs someone to remind him what's important: so in steps Pooh.

[Empire]

Christopher, despite having so much to do — he's fretting over the disagreeable task of deciding which workers to let go in a twenty percent staff cutback — has little choice but to journey to Sussex after all in order to take his bear friend home. Once there, of course, he reunites with the rest of the gang with whom he spent his childhood — Eeyore, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga, Roo and Owl (some of Milne's names were more imaginative than others) — and inevitably gets sucked back into their mishaps and misadventures.

[The Hollywood Reporter]





The CG Animation Is By All Accounts Quite Impressive

It's amusing to see these familiar characters rendered as Milne might have known them, looking alive behind their worn plush "fur" and unblinking button eyes. That way, the voices are allowed to do most of the work (Eeyore is a scene-stealer), while subtle digital animation around their mouths and brows allows these toys to convey a surprisingly wide range of emotions (quite literally underscored by Jon Brion and Geoff Zanelli's update of the cartoon's classic theme).

[Variety]

The CGI looks astonishingly close to actual felt: You can see every little strand of fur on the animals, and the stitching down the middle of their faces. Their tiny button eyes and subtle motions project an innocence you don't see in the exaggerated cartoon movements and designs of similar live-action/CGI hybrid franchises.

[NPR]





Jim Cummings (Pooh) And McGregor Carry The Film

Let's just put this out into the universe and see what the fates do with it: Jim Cummings should get an Oscar nomination for his work in "Christopher Robin." As Winnie the Pooh (and Tigger too), the veteran voice actor gives such sweet, rumpled, affable life to the wistful bear of literary renown that it routinely breaks the heart. Cummings's performance understands something more keenly than the movie around it; he taps into a vein of humor and melancholy that is pitched at an exact frequency, one that will speak to child and adult alike.

[Vanity Fair]

Christopher is a perfectly cast Ewan McGregor, an actor who often manages to look stately and boyish at the same time, and here he seems like a child reluctantly shoehorned into the body of Mr. Banks from Mary Poppins: suit and tie, long London umbrella, leather suitcase stuffed with important papers destined to be lost to the wind.

[NPR]





Unfortunately, Hayley Atwell Gets Far Too Little To Do

It's a shame the film, like its hero, pushes aside Robin's family: Hayley Atwell's Evelyn (who has her own thriving career yet still makes time for family) and Bronte Carmichael's Madeline, the couple's daughter, both do a lot with what they're given, but they're given so little. Perhaps that neglect is why this film falls short of the magic something like Paddington had in spades. If you're going to talk about family, and friendship, and what's really important in life, you have to waddle the walk too.

[Empire]

Evelyn, is played by Hayley Atwell, whose nice year (TV raves for "Howards End," theater raves for "Dry Powder") is only brightened by her appearance here. She doesn't have a ton to do for most of the movie, but once Evelyn's brought into the more fantastical stuff, Atwell is charmingly game.

[Vanity Fair]





Some Critics See Unfavorable Paralells To 'Hook'...

Not to be confused with last year's Milne biopic "Goodbye Christopher Robin," this sweetly amusing concoction falls into a small subgenre of pictures that use the trappings of children's fantasy for the dubious purpose of illuminating a man's midlife crisis. You could describe them, less kindly, as elaborate exercises in regression therapy, or as sequels we didn't really ask for. Steven Spielberg's 1991 misfire, "Hook," starring Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan, is a memorably unfortunate example of the trend.

[The LA Times]

What we're left with is a "Hook"-style mid-life crisis movie aimed at kids, designed to shame parents who spend too much time at the office and not enough with their families. (Could someone maybe make a movie that addresses the fact that people are working harder than ever, often at multiple jobs, to feed, clothe and house their families in an era of stagnant wages? And if that means missing some little-league games, maybe we can cut mom and dad a break?)

[TheWrap]





... Though Maybe It's A Little More Infantilizing Still?

Beneath its wistful tone, "Christopher Robin" supplies the purest wish-fulfillment fantasy that a children's movie can offer adults: that our childhoods miss us as much as we miss them. It's nostalgic-emotional pornography, targeted at the audience's affection for Pooh in particular (specifically, the Cummings-voiced Disney cartoons) and lost playthings in general.

[The A.V. Club]

If you visited your childhood home and found your old favorite stuffed toy, would you take it home and begin sleeping with it again? "Christopher Robin" more or less believes that you would, and what's more, it would be the morally right and spiritually healthy thing to do.

[Vulture]





Everyone Can See Pooh And Company, Which Is Just Odd

In "Christopher Robin's" reality, Pooh, and Tigger, and Rabbit, and Roo are real. They are real creatures who live in a real Hundred Acre Wood that's magically accessible through tree-trunk doors. They are not just Christopher Robin's childhood fantasies, as the wild things were, perhaps, for Max and his rumpus. Which is pretty weird! And has some pretty big implications for the world of the movie — are there other sentient stuffed animals elsewhere? Why was Christopher Robin the only human to have access to this wonder? — that the film doesn't get into.

[Vanity Fair]

The animation of the toys is lovely, but once they start talking to Madeline, to Evelyn and to random cab drivers, it's not clear what this movie is supposed to mean or even in what universe it's set. The film had already suffered from sluggish pacing, but this strange turn — in a screenplay credited to three acclaimed writers, with two more receiving story credit — undermines the entire enterprise.

[TheWrap]





For Some Viewers, This Take On Pooh Just Won't Work

Christopher's desperate salvage jobs at work and home naturally come to a good end, but the timing of it all, with Christopher dashing to and fro on trains, in cars and on foot to deliver his company-saving strategy to board members, is so unconvincingly timed and ridiculously frantic that it just doesn't wash. Forster should have watched a few Buster Keaton classics to be reminded of how such desperate climaxes can be brilliantly pulled off. The inevitable happy ending feels automatic and cheaply achieved.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

It is one of the more sadistic family films I have ever seen, a picture of the residents of a neglected childhood reckoning with the abandonment of their beloved, now grown-up human leader.

[Vulture]

It's a lousy (not to mention lazy) device to wrest Christopher from his work — since he couldn't be bothered to attend to his daughter, why would he drop everything to help Pooh on such a quest? The story would have made so much more sense if Madeline had stumbled across her father's old toys, only to discover that they're really alive. Or maybe it could have played with the idea that they're only alive in Christopher's imagination, like "Harvey" or comic-strip Calvin's pet tiger Hobbes.

[Variety]





It's Not A Bother, But It's No Nourishing Honey Pot Either

"Christopher Robin" has the best intentions, but it never manages to thread the delicate tonal and emotional needles it wants to. It's a film that has things to say but not the right ways to say them. It's a bit too adult for kids and maybe a bit too kiddie for adults.

[io9]​

It's an oldie, but not a goodie: one of those boilerplate kids' movie plots about a workaholic adult who needs a serious jolt to their inner child, complete with a buck-passing, golf-playing idiot boss (Mark Gatiss) and a big presentation that's due tomorrow.

[The A.V. Club]

The names on the screenplay are a fascinating cross-section of styles, speaking to how broadly and effectively the character has touched people over the years: indie auteur Alex Ross Perry, "Spotlight" helmer Tom McCarthy and "Hidden Figures" writer Allison Schroeder are three of the five credited writers who took cracks at this story. What of their contributions survived? The final film spends much of its 104 minutes making sure Robin is practicing what today we call "self-care": Make time for your family, don't let your job become your life, be sure to wander without a destination.



[NPR]





TL;DR

It's never as grand as, say, the easily comparable "Paddington" series. Instead, even when "Christopher Robin" is happy and exciting, it's still kind of a bummer.

[io9]





Watch The Trailer



