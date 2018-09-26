Read Christine Blasey Ford's Prepared Testimony For Thursday's Senate Hearing

​Christine Blasey Ford, the first of three women to have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assault, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow morning. (The other women who have made allegations have not been asked to testify.) On Wednesday afternoon, her prepared testimony was released. You can read it below.

Ford's prepared testimony largely matches the story she told the Washington Post: She says that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge locked her in a bedroom at a house party in the 1980s and that Kavanaugh got on top of her, groped her, tried to remove her clothes and put his han over her mouth to stop her from screaming. "I don't have all the answers, and I don't remember as much as I would like to," she writes in the testimony. "But the details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget."