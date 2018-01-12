EW

'Hardball' Host Chris Matthews Made A Gross Joke About Date-Raping Hillary Clinton

 

The Cut has obtained a clip of "Hardball" host Chris Matthews sticking his whole leg in his mouth in January 2016 by making a disgusting joke about date rape and Hillary Clinton. The off-color remark came while Matthews was preparing for an interview with Clinton, asking members of the crew, "Can I have some of the queen's waters? Precious waters?... Where's that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?"

Matthews then chuckles while audible gasps can be heard from his staff.

In a response, Matthews said the comments was "made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines... I deeply regret it and I'm sorry."

You can read more on The Cut.

