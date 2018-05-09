LOOKS LIKE MUD, TASTES MUCH BETTER

This Chocolate Tanker Spill Is The Most Appetizing Pollution Incident We've Ever Seen

We've all been caught in traffic that slowed to a crawl thanks to some kind of accident. Maybe, one or twice, there was a mundane chemical spill or cargo breach blocking your path. Unless you live in western Poland and were driving around today, though, you've probably never had your drive ruined by a pool of spilled chocolate.


 

The New York Times reports that the 60-year-old driver of the chocolate tanker truck is only being treated for minor injuries. Accidents on that stretch of Polish highway are rare, let alone ones ending in a 12-ton spill of the good stuff.

Is this better or worse than the time oodles of red Skittles destined to become cow feed were scattered across a Wisconsin highway? Well, that depends on what you're really asking. In terms of tastiness, that comes down to personal preference. As for safety, solidifying chocolate is apparently worse than snow on roads, while the Skittle spill actually helped with traction on an icy highway. Keep that mind if you're ever first on the scene at an industrial-scale candy flood, all right?

