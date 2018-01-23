BRING IT ON AND STICK IT

This Tumbling Battle In A High School Gym Is Straight Out Of A Teen Movie

You know that scene in teen movies about a cheerleading squad or a gymnastics team or a dance troupe or whatever where the good guys/girls walk up to the bad guys/girls and challenge them to a back handspring contest?

Well apparently that happens in real life now, and it's incredible.

 


And just like that, the greatest disagreement in the history of teenagers was over. We wish it went on forever. This is the best kind of high school drama. No, wait, this is the best kind of drama, period.

[@AbbyDaHuman via @rxbertos]

