This GIF Of A Walking Millipede Is So Highly Entrancing You Might Lose Yourself In It Forever

After watching the below video, you might be wondering to yourself how this millipede walks so wondrously and is able to keep control of its many legs. 

As it turns out, millipedes have modular bodies that make it fairly easy. Each segment of the millipede has a ganglion — a nerve cell cluster that's a part of the automatic nervous and sensory systems — that is "in charge" of its respective legs. Millipedes also harness their central pattern generator, an intersegmental system, which helps to keep the arthropod walking smoothly.  (Humans, too, have a central pattern generator for walking.)

 

And yes, we'll admit this is also one giant nope but we're too enthralled to give a damn. 

