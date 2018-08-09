The Cheapest And Most Expensive States For The Rich To Live In, Charted

If you're rich and want to avoid heavy tax burdens, Wyoming, the least populous state in the US, is actually the most favorable place for you to live in.

According to a study by financial tech company SmartAsset, states like Washington, Vermont and Oregon are the most expensive states for the top one percent to live in. While Washington is one of the few states that doesn't have a personal income tax, its estate tax is heavy and larger than any other state in the US.

So instead of living in states like Washington or Oregon, the rich would be better served if they lived in states like Wyoming, Nevada and Tennessee. Interestingly, Wyoming and Nevada are both states where the income disparity between top one-percenters and the bottom 99% can be considered drastic. The top one-percent in Wyoming make 31.2 times more than everyone else in the state, while the wealthiest in Nevada make 32.7 times more.



[Via CNBC]