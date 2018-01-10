The Weirdest And Worst Tech Products At CES This Year

​Las Vegas' annual Consumer Electronics Show is a showcase of wildly creative, futuristic and potentially world-changing products (when it's not cloaked in darkness due to a power outage). Unfortunately, some of them promise to change the world into a frightening dystopia where our devices obliterate the concept of privacy while occasionally malfunctioning in ways that make our lives miserable. We've sifted through reports from CES 2018 to find the sleekest tech products that we have zero interest whatsoever in buying.

The Internet-Connected Toilet That Tracks Every (Bowel) Movement You Make

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/671fbbd9a28d4104a5f33b26cff7d99e_cb9b39246be24d9896b70f876668c471_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Sure, OK, we can imagine the voice-activated Kohler Numi — the smart toilet starting at $5,625 — potentially helping some people with disabilities, for instance. But does anyone really want the details of their most private bodily functions to be saved to the cloud?

You can now ask Alexa to flush. Kohler's latest high-end toilet connects to the Internet and responds to voice commands. Beyond flushing, you can ask Amazon’s Alexa (as well as Google Assistant and Apple's Siri) to lift the seat or activate your favorite bidet spray configuration... There's no microphone on the toilet itself, but there are speakers to play your favorite tunes. Plus, it keeps track of water usage.



[The Washington Post]





The Smart-Home-Managing Robot That Refuses To Respond To Questions

LG's robotic smart home manager CLOi, pronounced "Chloe," looks super cute — like a friendly cartoon ghost. Unfortunately, CLOi refused to cooperate during LG's Monday demo. Maybe it's better as a coffee table centerpiece than a piece of functional tech.

The machine was described as being the "ultimate in simplicity when managing your smart home," when it was presented on stage by David VanderWaal, LG's US marketing chief.

And it initially behaved as planned when he asked it for his schedule.

But subsequent requests to find out if his washing was ready, what was planned for dinner and what recipes it could suggest for chicken all fell flat.

[BBC News]

The Laundry-Folding Machines That Make You Do Most Of The Work Yourself

The good news: The FoldiMate is a machine that folds your laundry for you. The bad news: It costs $980, it's huge and you still have to prep each item individually. Oh, and it isn't supposed to ship until the end of 2019, even though it "premiered" at last year's CES and is currently accepting "early pre-order deposits."

The new model can now fold towels and pillowcases, though socks and undergarments are still strictly off the menu. And you're way out of luck if your wardrobe consists of baby clothes and bulky hoodies...



FoldiMate boasts that you can fold an average laundry load of 20-40 items in two to four minutes, but that's giving the machine way too much credit when you have to do the work of individually clipping on each item. Though it looks kind of fun feeding a machine clothes like you would place a dollar bill into a hungry vending machine, the real convenience would be to dump your laundry load and have it sort out the clothes on its own.



[The Verge]

Perhaps you want a super-deluxe upscale barely-functional not-yet-shipped laundry-folding machine? Look no further than the Laundroid, currently priced at $16,000!

The Pseudoscience-y Headset That Claims To Melt Fat By Sending Currents To Your Brain

Modius Health's signature product is a $499 headset that sends an electrical current to your hypothalamus to make you less hungry and tell your body to lose weight. No, really, that's what it's supposed to do. If you're feeling skeptical about these claims, that's for good reason.

[I]f you take a closer look, the data isn't nearly as strong, according to Sandra Aamodt, a neuroscientist and the author of Why Diets Make Us Fat: The Unintended Consequences of Our Obsession With Weight Loss. "I can say with confidence that they haven't tested it carefully enough to prove that it does work," Aamodt wrote in an email to The Verge. "If someone approached the FDA for approval of a weight-loss drug based on evidence like this, they'd be laughed out of the building."

As Aamodt points out, one study the company has done has not passed peer review or been published in an academic journal. It followed only nine people for 16 weeks, and the change in total body fat was not statistically significant.

[The Verge]

The Customer Service Bot That Cannot Understand What You're Telling It

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2dfbb08ce9e140a2b576afb3ffa6bde3_cb9b39246be24d9896b70f876668c471_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

SoftBank's Pepper is a humanoid customer service designed to interact with customers in retail settings. Pepper isn't new — there are already more than 100 of the machines "working" in stores across the country — but the models that SoftBank showed off at CES 2018 didn't exactly bring their A game, according to Slate's April Glaser:

Pepper took an unflattering photo of me when I walked in and remembered my face to say goodbye when I walked out. But it couldn't understand my name. It heard "Rosa" when I said "April," and when I said that was wrong, it didn't understand that either. I had to manually type my name on the touch screen, which honestly isn't something I would ever waste my time doing in a store...

For the demo, SoftBank had lined up four Peppers that were all programed for different customer service experiences. The one that was programmed for the hotel asked whether I was interested in a promotion for a water park, which I said I wasn't. It played the promotion anyway. The Pepper for the Sprint store wasn't programmed to answer questions about different kinds of phones for sale, nor was it programmed to take my name to be added to the queue for customer assistance. One of the Peppers was having a difficult time turning on at all.

[Slate]

The Financially Dubious $3,400 Bitcoin Mining Machine

The scammiest product at CES 2018 so far is Kodak's Kashminer — a bitcoin-mining machine that the camera company is leasing out for $3,400 for two years. Oh, and Kodak keeps half of all the bitcoin you mine. Cryptocurrency experts noted on Twitter that the Kashminer is unlikely to turn a profit for users, since bitcoin mining gets more difficult over time. If you have $3,400 burning a hole in your pocket, you'd be better off spending it on pretty much anything else. (Three Foldimates, anyone?)

Kodak is selling a Bitcoin miner where you pay for a two year contract and “make a profit”. (*at current prices, Kodak gets half of all bitcoin you produce.) This is the dumbest shit I’ve ever seen at CES. pic.twitter.com/rbzECVEMn7 — Chris Hoffman (@chrisbhoffman) January 9, 2018

Kodak has now become a Bitcoin mining scam. Look closely, they are flat-out lying about the returns of their miners because they neglect to mention the small detail that the difficulty rises and the output drops! https://t.co/cAUtL0GD6N — Saifedean Ammous (@saifedean) January 10, 2018

There is no way your magical Kodak miner will make the same $375 every month, unless Bitcoin mining difficulty stays the same. It is currently increasing at around 15% a month, so mining output should drop around 15% a month, too. Good luck to everyone who bought this deal! pic.twitter.com/0xA2HNtHFc — Saifedean Ammous (@saifedean) January 10, 2018



