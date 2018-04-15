THREES GALORE

The Ending Of Celtics/Bucks Game 1 Was Nuts

​Forget March Madness. The NBA playoffs are upon us (let's go with... April Anarchy?) and the end of regulation in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks' first round series delivered:

First, Milwaukee's Malcolm Brogdon hit a game-tying three with 10 seconds left:

 

Then Boston's Terry Rozier left his defender helpless with a step-back, crossover three, putting the Celtics ahead with 0.5 seconds left:

 

With half a second left, the game should be over. Then Milwaukee's Khris Middleton did, well, this:

 


The Celtics ended up holding off the Bucks in overtime 113-107, but damn, we're excited for the rest of the playoffs. 

