CDC Tweets Picture Of Tick-Infested Poppy Seed Muffin To Raise Awareness Around Tick Season

​Hello and happy Wednesday. Perhaps you've been off the internet and have been enjoying a delicious combination of nice weather and the splendors of nature. In which case, you might have missed this post on Twitter, known to most as a "tweet", by the Centers for Disease Control:

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

Before we get into... whatever this is, kudos for the CDC for raising awareness about tick season, which runs from early spring all the way until fall, where temperatures regularly remain above freezing. Earlier this month, the CDC released a study with some alarming figures: reports of insect-borne disease increased threefold between 2004 and 2016, with ticks accounting for 77 percent of those cases. Based on estimates made by the study's authors, annually ticks are responsible for cases 300,000 Lyme disease in America.



It follows that public education around ticks is paramount, and tweeting about ticks is something the CDC should do more of, not less. If you'll draw your attention to the actual text of the tweet — instead of the delicious, but also tick infested, lemon poppy seed muffin — you'll see that the CDC linked to their guide to preventing and removing ticks. Additionally, you can read Popular Science's comprehensive guide to how ticks work — they literally smell you the second you step into the forest and will not stop chasing you until you leave — and how to avoid them.

With that out of the way: my goodness, CDC! Ticks are out for our blood, not a delicious mid-hike snack. Still, on Monday the agency apologized to everyone who was grossed out with the grace of an embarrassed dad who always has your best interests in mind:

Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself: https://t.co/zT2cMR2kKW. — CDC (@CDCgov) May 7, 2018

Seriously, the next time you're hanging out outdoors, remember the muffin and check yourself and your friends for ticks.