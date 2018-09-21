Cauliflower Is The Hot New Vegetable Now, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week why you're seeing cauliflower everywhere, how the medical community got everything wrong with obesity, and what's in the happiest meal on Earth.

It's true that humans are creatures of habit, but it's also true that existence can be really fucking exhausting. And so things fall in favor with people and then out of favor and then back in — and so on and so forth until the sun implodes or the seas claim us or our hubris finally nukes this planet into oblivion.

And so one of those things that has recently fallen back into favor is cauliflower. This week, Vox's Rachel Sugar finally christens this trend with a thorough recounting of the hows and whys of cauliflower's resurgence. Like most food trends — or any trend really — it's a combination of financial necessity, coinciding dietary fads and just a collective recognition that hey, cauliflower is actually a fairly versatile vegetable.

I don't really have more much to add to this, and if you're truly curious I highly recommend Sugar's piece. Let me just be explicit and say that any of the pieces featured in this humble weekly roundup of stuff are well worth your time and arguably better spent reading them that the words you're reading here now. I will only say that one time I made this braised cauliflower with tomatoes and anchovies and it was really great.

[Vox]

Just as he wrote about the plight of young folks in "Millennials Are Screwed" late last year, this week writer Michael Hobbes levels that same impressive breadth and shocking clarity on the issue of weight in "Everything You Know About Obesity Is Wrong."

In it he puts forward two things — just two things! — about how we're wrong about obesity: Diets do not work and that health and weight are not directly linked. Hobbes then spends the next 7,000 words — talking to patients and doctors and public health experts — addressing how the medical community spending decades actively ignoring these two findings has led to a culture that gone about approaching a public health crisis in just the worst way possible.

Anything I can say about Hobbes' story he has already said in ways that are far better and well-informed that anything I could possibly add. So, read Hobbes' piece. Understand how decades of blaming folks for health issues our of their own control has led to a toxic culture of fat shaming even within those who have sworn to heal. Try to exist on this planet in ways that make life marginally easier for everyone around you. I guess that's it.

[The Huffington Post]

While everyone attending Disneyland will have to wait until 2019 to enjoy an adult beverage in the park, for $15,000 you can do that right now, and even enjoy it in the former in-park residence of Walt Disney himself. For Eater this week, Carlye Wisel wrote about her first-hand experience of 21 Royal, an exclusive fine dining experience that only the biggest House of Mouse fans would want to spring for.

It seems both wrong and also completely in line with the ethos of Disneyland? Like, it's sort of an admission of failure that to truly enjoy the happiest experience at the Happiest Place on Earth Disney had to acquire a few fancy bottles of wine. But it also makes perfect sense that in the Happiest Place On Earth there are more exclusive Happier Places on Earth.

At an outside observer, the draw seems to be not that you get a menu specifically tailored to your tastes, but that you get to enjoy it in a space that not everyone who attends the park has access to. It's a small world after all, I suppose.

[Eater]