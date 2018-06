In addition to being an easier way to make contact than swinging, one of the big reasons for bunting is that it avoids the possibility of a pop fly and an easy out. Or at least, that's the case 99% of the time. The other 1%? That's where Florida State's Jessie Warren comes in. In the first game of the National Championship series against Washington, Warren laid out to catch a bunt — and then completed a double play at first:

Dang.