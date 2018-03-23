It's Tax Season And Cardi B Is Pissed: 'I Want To Know What The Fuck You're Doing With My Fucking Money'

this is facts smh. A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

Taxes are due in less than a month (April 17th, two days later than usual), and for many people who might be reading this, that means a refund! But for those lucky enough to earn enough to fall within the top tax brackets, tax season brings an ugly bill at the end of the year.



Cardi B, who found viral fame in 2017 with "Bodak Yellow," took a break Thursday from celebrating her newfound success and wealth to complain on Instagram about the painful realities of being part of the upper echelon.

"So you know the government is taking 40 percent of my taxes and Uncle Sam, I want to fucking know what you're doing with my fucking tax money," Cardi B complains in the video.

While we only have a very small violin to play for Cardi B over her 39.6% tax rate, she makes a good point to question what exactly her tax dollars are going towards.

If President Trump signs the spending bill that the Senate passed last night, Cardi B's taxes will go towards attempting to fix the country's background check system, election security grants, the controversial New York-New Jersey Gateway tunnel, and tackling the opioid crisis.

If Trump vetos the bill, as he threatened to on Twitter Friday, Cardi's taxes may go towards a great, big, beautiful wall.