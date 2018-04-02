OFFROAD INDOORS

Guys Figure Out The Most Fun Way To Demolish A House

Friends, family, colleagues, we gather here on this url today not only to mourn the loss of a house, but also to celebrate the wicked life this car is living. 

In this perfect three-minute internet video, a handful of British men use a car1 to just straight up demolish a building. It's as simple as that. No more, no less.

Just A Jeep Driving Through A House Part 1
 
And that's not all, because like all good things ("Titanic" on VHS, "The Godfather", Timbaland's solo career, etc.) this incredible internet video is split into two parts.

Just A Jeep Driving Through A House Part 2
 
Oh, are you one of those people who thinks something isn't demolished until the walls cave in and the roof collapses?2 

Brother. We have good news 4 u:

Just A Jeep Driving Through A House Part 3
 
The house is dead. Long live the car.

[Charlie Burns]

1 Which sort of looks like a jeep, but probably isn't one. Gear heads of the web: if you think you know the make and model of this car tweet it at @digg and @jcosco!!!

2 You are incorrect, but nonetheless lucky today.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social Editor

