Guys Figure Out The Most Fun Way To Demolish A House

Friends, family, colleagues, we gather here on this url today not only to mourn the loss of a house, but also to celebrate the wicked life this car is living.
In this perfect three-minute internet video, a handful of British men use a car1 to just straight up demolish a building. It's as simple as that. No more, no less.
And that's not all, because like all good things ("Titanic" on VHS, "The Godfather", Timbaland's solo career, etc.) this incredible internet video is split into two parts.
Oh, are you one of those people who thinks something isn't demolished until the walls cave in and the roof collapses?2
Brother. We have good news 4 u:
The house is dead. Long live the car.