Guys Figure Out The Most Fun Way To Demolish A House

Friends, family, colleagues, we gather here on this url today not only to mourn the loss of a house, but also to celebrate the wicked life this car is living.

In this perfect three-minute internet video, a handful of British men use a car to just straight up demolish a building. It's as simple as that. No more, no less.

Just A Jeep Driving Through A House Part 1





And that's not all, because like all good things ("Titanic" on VHS, "The Godfather", Timbaland's solo career, etc.) this incredible internet video is split into two parts.

Just A Jeep Driving Through A House Part 2





Oh, are you one of those people who thinks something isn't demolished until the walls cave in and the roof collapses?

Brother. We have good news 4 u:

Just A Jeep Driving Through A House Part 3





The house is dead. Long live the car.

[Charlie Burns]