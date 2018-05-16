*CUE DAVE MATTHEWS BAND*

Genius High School Senior Prank Involves A Clever Optical Illusion

​Upon arriving at Cumberland High School in Wisconsin on Monday morning, students, faculty and staff were met with this sight right outside the principal's office:

 Cumberland, WI Police Department


No, that's not a car hanging out of the school's wall — it's actually a clever illusion created using a black tarp, duct tape, some loose bricks and the back half of an old car. Advanced placement prankage, if you ask us.

And if the mark of a truly excellent prank is one that gets everyone laughing, we'd say the Cumberland High School class of 2018 reached that threshold when the the school district's official Facebook recognized the gag for being believable, funny and causing no property damage.

 


The local police department also tipped its hat via a Facebook post:

 Cumberland, WI Police Department


Though now we're starting to think this might have been a little too nice of a prank. Cumberland High School class of 2018, we congratulate you on graduating a prank-well-executed but you are too pure. Go light a bag of poop on fire or something.


[via Mashable]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
HE HATED IT

0 diggs Slate Magazine
In 1942, my dad became a regular contestant on an NBC radio quiz program called "Quiz Kids," where a panel of five children answered difficult questions, many sent in by listeners, and the three who scored the highest were invited back. My father, an adorable 6-year-old with a lisp who could do complicated math in his head, became a national sensation.
VAPES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Blu Is Offering Up Their E-Cig Starter Kit For $1

2 diggs blu.com
Vape pioneers, Blu is offering their myblu starter kit — which includes their myblu vape pen, a charger and the fan-favorite Gold Leaf Liquidpod — for $1. If you’re into vapes, this is a pretty insane deal.