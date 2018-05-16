Genius High School Senior Prank Involves A Clever Optical Illusion

​Upon arriving at Cumberland High School in Wisconsin on Monday morning, students, faculty and staff were met with this sight right outside the principal's office:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d7bdcadb5641472d9799aa78cac08304_71f59bde9ddf45159ac2d441720038db_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





No, that's not a car hanging out of the school's wall — it's actually a clever illusion created using a black tarp, duct tape, some loose bricks and the back half of an old car. Advanced placement prankage, if you ask us.

And if the mark of a truly excellent prank is one that gets everyone laughing, we'd say the Cumberland High School class of 2018 reached that threshold when the the school district's official Facebook recognized the gag for being believable, funny and causing no property damage.





The local police department also tipped its hat via a Facebook post:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e002346d16444ba093e5ea5a817ad440_71f59bde9ddf45159ac2d441720038db_1_post.png" alt="" />





Though now we're starting to think this might have been a little too nice of a prank. Cumberland High School class of 2018, we congratulate you on graduating a prank-well-executed but you are too pure. Go light a bag of poop on fire or something.





