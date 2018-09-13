An Annoying Car Alarm Is Base For The Hottest Music Collab On The Web This Week

One cool thing about the internet is it's a place where creativity and connectivity can combine to yield truly special collaborative projects. You just have to know where to look for it.

See, over the weekend, I got a Twitter DM from my little sister that I really should have checked sooner. In it was this video from musician, artist and Twitter user Louie Zong:

a car was honking outside so i played along to it pic.twitter.com/gTBYzDHNMW — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) September 7, 2018





Incredible. Just a few seconds into this minute-long clip Zong manages to reframe a grating, annoying car alarm into a calming melodic percussive pulse.

Then in the replies to Zong's tweet, things got really interesting. First up, Twitter user Bazz O'Reilly added in his own (wry, but also vulnerable) vocals on top of Zong's melody:

A guy was playing along to a car horn he heard outside, so I wrote words reaching out, and sang along pic.twitter.com/DvYFXXJIQ1 — Bazz O'Reilly (@BazzOReilly) September 7, 2018





Then, Twitter user @hiphipwhoregay added vocal harmonies to O'Reilly's voice:

I added harmonies! Working on keys now 😉 pic.twitter.com/BqYt6rv80b — 🔮BIG SPOOK😈//Єℓℓ {RT PINNED} (@hiphipwhoregay) September 8, 2018





@DominiKacou added some synth bells to the already thrice remixed car alarm. It's pretty amazing:

And while she was working on the keys i had some bells ^^ pic.twitter.com/CBQg8F9Si1 — Leskinen #HappyRunRun 🏃 (@DominiKacou) September 8, 2018





And a few more people came along to add piano, drums, bass and this weird cover art of Big Bird driving a car:

I added a simple bass line!! 💫 pic.twitter.com/yL7ucIWnpt — Ana Declaro (@anadecs) September 9, 2018





There are a couple of good remixes that fragment off from the main thread too. Here's a little bit of trumpet from @3amghostparty1:



I added a trumpet section to it! pic.twitter.com/ttNKb1VobV — 3 am ghost party (@3amghostparty1) September 9, 2018

The tune was even taken off Twitter and thrown onto Soundcloud as this "Lo-Fi/chill remix with a 70's vibe" as a track called "Honk":





There's even more to this. Click through the tweets and listen for yourself. Maybe you'll be inspired to add to it. Or maybe it'll just remind you of someone who might appreciate it, and you can send it to them. Then they can either share it or remix it or just listen and enjoy it, just like you now have.

I guess what I'm saying here is don't forget to listen to what other people are trying to reach out and tell you. It's the very best thing about the internet. Don't let it go to waste.





[Louie Zong via my little sister, Carrie]