'TODAY, WE ARE SPEECHLESS'

Capital Gazette Releases A Paper The Day After Its Office Was Attacked

​On Thursday afternoon, a gunman (who has since been identified and charged) entered the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis and killed 5 people

In spite of the tragedy, Gazette reporters were steadfast that they would be publishing the paper as normal on Friday, and they followed through. Here's the front page:

 

The paper left its opinion section blank, devoting the space instead to memorializing the five employees who lost their lives: 

 

Amidst the tragedy, the strength of the Gazette reporters — to report on a tragedy in their own newsroom and to handle every small task required to print a newspaper — provides a small bit of hope. 

