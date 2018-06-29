Capital Gazette Releases A Paper The Day After Its Office Was Attacked

​On Thursday afternoon, a gunman (who has since been identified and charged) entered the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis and killed 5 people.

In spite of the tragedy, Gazette reporters were steadfast that they would be publishing the paper as normal on Friday, and they followed through. Here's the front page:

The paper left its opinion section blank, devoting the space instead to memorializing the five employees who lost their lives:

Tomorrow this Capital page will return to its steady purpose of offering readers informed opinion about the world around them. But today, we are speechless. pic.twitter.com/5HzKN2IW7Q — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Amidst the tragedy, the strength of the Gazette reporters — to report on a tragedy in their own newsroom and to handle every small task required to print a newspaper — provides a small bit of hope.