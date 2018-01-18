It's Not Your Fault You Can't Get A Raise, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Why you haven't gotten a raise, why a single intersection in England is responsible for two deaths and why people wait in lines.

Did you have a good 2017 at work? Been working real hard, hoping that you'll finally be recognized with money for your contributions to your company? Did you get the recognition you felt you deserved?

Chances are, if you're one of millions of middle-class workers here in the United States, you did not. Which is odd, you might think. The economy is about as strong as it's ever been, unemployment is at historic lows and consumer confidence is high. What gives?

Slate's Jordan Weissman might have an answer: Monopsony. No, that is not a typo. A monopoly is defined by a company fixing prices because of a lack of competition. A Monopsony is a company fixing compensation because the labor pool has no other options.

Weissman points to an upcoming paper that will be the first to offer a more complete picture of monopsonies in the US. The much-needed perspective, Weismann believes, will have a huge impact on how the public might perceive hot-button labor issues like minimum wage, unionization and antitrust — potentially souring a collective trust in the market to correct itself.

[Slate]

The Starbucks logo is one of those things that's so pervasive, you just assume that it's never changed. But place the various iterations next to each other, and you might just doubt your sanity. You know, like that whole "Berenstein/Berenstain Bears" thing.

This week, Fast Company's Mark Wilson added another wrinkle into the Starbucks logo mythos. The iconic siren was at one point, perfectly symmetrical in the face. Everyone hated it, and the design firm, Lippincott, decided to add back in a small asymmetry to the siren's nose and all was right again.

An incredible story, right? I'll tell you what, I could go for a nice tall, hot, steamy cup of Starbucks's brand new blonde espresso — available now here in the US.

[Fast Company]

In the south of England there lies an intersection between two roads: Beaulieu Road and Dibben Bottom. The roads do not exactly meet at right angles, but rather 69-degree and 111-degree angles. It's not nice, explains Singletrack.

In fact, it's a perfect storm of terrible design that's led to the deaths of two cyclists, and severe injury of a third, over the past four years. The combination of the intersection's acute angle, average speeds and car design makes it hard for driver's to spot cyclists approaching the intersection.

Perhaps what's most frustrating how simple it would be to remedy, simply adding a cutout to improve sight lines, and how resistant the local government is to the change, instead insisting on adding a stop sign and anti-skid road surfaces. Which, it would seem, ignores the problem of being able to see approaching cyclists in the first place. Of course it wouldn't be the first time a local government spent far too much money implementing changes that fix zero problems.

[Singletrack]

As much as I enjoy living in New York City, The Big Apple, The City That Never Sleeps, I have a pervasive fear of going out to places. Not in an anti-social way. I suppose I'm afraid of accidentally ending up somewhere "cool." The pervasiveness of Instagram and a desire to do something remotely interesting or go somewhere notable in one of the world's most major cities has made it likely that I'll ultimately need to wait in line.

As Jamie Lauren Keiles unpacks in her brilliant essay on waiting in line, it's not that the actual mechanical process of waiting in line that sucks, it's what waiting in line has come to symbolize. Waiting in line has come to mean that you know what's going on. A necessary price to pay in order to participate in a certain subculture.

I suppose the fear comes from the feeling that accidentally stumbling upon one of these lines, and even worse deciding to queue up, is a tacit admission that my tastes are not that unique, or even interesting. Look at all these other idiots who thought it'd be cool to go drink a beer and eat a nice chicken sandwich.

It's not that I crave exclusivity, it's more anonymity than anything. Waiting in line allows for easy labeling. No where else is it easier for a passerby to see you as part of a larger thing. I don't want to make a statement. I just want to drink a beer or buy a pair of pants. And it's getting increasingly harder to do without a line.

[Racked]



