A Stunningly Simple Visualization Of How Few People Live In Canada

Despite having approximately the same geographic area as the United States, Canada contains significantly fewer people. The US has a current estimated population of 327 million, whereas Canada is home to about 37 million. There are plenty of ways to describe, explain or visualize Canada's lack of people, but our current favorite for its sheer simplicity is this map from Redditor u/NaytaData:

 

It should be noted that, unlike Mumbai, Toronto is not a particularly dense city. A study released earlier this year ranked Toronto 19th out of 30 major cities in high-income countries in terms of density. It's not even the densest city in Canada, with Vancouver and Montreal both packing more people in per square mile. Basically, your takeaway from this map should be that Canada is really, really sparsely populated.


