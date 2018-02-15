What Would Happen If You Used A Plastic Container Forever?

This is What Would Happen If, a close examination of mundane hypothetical situations. Each week, we look at something that you could do but probably never would, and take it to its logical endpoint. This week: What would happen if used a plastic container forever?



We all have a favorite container to store all of our leftovers. Sure, you have a bunch cluttering your cabinets but we all have that one standby that'll fit anything: leftover stews, salads, sides, roasts and so on. You absolutely love it. It'll be an heirloom you'll pass down to your children.

Which is great. It's great to have leftovers and it's great to put them in a container you can depend on. But if you've lived any considerable time on this planet, you might be aware that nothing can last forever. Emotions fade and things get worn out. Might the same happen to your favorite plastic receptacle?

First, let's address the thing we must address every time plastics are discussed: chemicals! The good news is that the reusable plastic container in question is mostly likely made from polypropylene. (We go over all the various flavors if plastic in a previous installment of What Would Happen If.) This is a good plastic that the FDA has approved as a "food contact substance." As you can guess, it has been approved by the government — which everyone trusts and loves — to come into contact with food.

The only minor bad news is that a 2011 study found that all plastics leach a detectable amount chemicals linked to estrogenic activity — basically substances that mimic the function of estrogen in the body. It can be bad in dangerous levels, as described in the background section of this 2014 study on BPA-free containers. There's a distinction between detectable and dangerous, and as the 2011 study discusses, we're not exactly sure how much estrogenic activity these chemicals actually cause, nor how much estrogenic activity is normal.

Anyway, let's get back to your trusty container. Polypropylene is a good plastic, but it's not perfect. It's slightly porous. You might have noticed this already after letting some tasty bolognese or garlic-heavy dish sit in the fridge for a few days. The container might be stained and retain hints of some of the, ah, stronger flavors of what was last in it. This doesn't go away with regular soap-and-water washing. The staining might not affect the flavors of future things laid to rest, but the lingering smells will.

In addition to smells and stains, prolonged use of a plastic container could result in you actually damaging the thing. This isn't a necessarily a function of steady decay, but rather you making a few oopsies over the lifespan of the product.

While the melting point of polypropylene (320 F) far exceeds that of the boiling point of water (212 F), it still has, uh, a melting point. Fats and sugars can get much hotter than water, which is not good for your plastic container So when you're tired or lazy and just heat up some leftovers that contain some form of fats or sugars (which is to say, most leftovers), you're putting extra stress on the plastic. You might see this manifest as warping or small superficial cracks within the plastic.

Should this worry you? Well, if Tupperware's warranty policy is to be believed, both staining and microwave-induced damage "does not affect the performance of the product." So: awesome?

Now there are tricks to de-staining, and de-orderizing your aging plastic containers — Good Housekeeping recommends soaking in bleach or baking powder-infused warm water. But if that sounds like too much work, you could also just not do that. Maybe your container turns into an ugly stained mess that you'll never want to leave the house, or maybe it'll always give your foods a hint of garlic or chili. Or maybe the years of overheating it in the microwave will warp it just enough that the cover is a pain to get on. But most likely it'll succumb to the fate of most containers, you'll lend it out to a friend and never see it again.

There is also the old trick of just giving up the ghost and buying a fresh container. Or better yet, you could avoid all of this and just buy one made from glass.​