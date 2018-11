The Camp Fire, which ripped through 153,000 acres in northern California's Butte County and killed at least 88 people, has finally been contained. The wildfire, the most destructive in California's history, also destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings.

To get a sense of the scale of the destruction, this interactive map collects drone imagery of destroyed structures:

You can also explore the images on Butte County's website.





[Via Motherboard]