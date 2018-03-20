Cambridge Analytica CEO Suspended Amid New Video Showing Leaders Admitting To Skirting Election Law

Cambridge Analytica, the data company founded by former Trump staffer Steve Bannon and Republican mega-donor Robert Mercer, has suspended its CEO, Alexander Nix, after a set of undercover videos taken by Channel 4 show Nix suggesting that the company could partake in extortionary efforts in order to get candidates elected.

#BREAKING "The Board of Cambridge Analytica has announced today that it has suspended CEO Alexander Nix with immediate effect, pending a full, independent investigation." pic.twitter.com/4v6jE4bkg7 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) March 20, 2018

Shortly after the announcement, Channel 4 published another video showing Cambridge Analytica leaders describing their involvement in coordinating efforts between the Trump campaign and conservative PACs to get Trump elected. Any communication between PACs and the political campaigns they support is strictly prohibited.



Cambridge Analytica was recently suspended from Facebook after a whistleblower who used to work for the company provided the New York Times and the Observer with documents showing that the company was able to obtain data from 50 million users without their consent.