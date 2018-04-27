YES, THIS IS REAL

Have You Seen This Butterfly Thief?

 

No, this isn't the plot of the next big children's mystery movie. Cincinnati Police are really looking for a woman accused of stealing a rare Blue Morpho butterfly from Ohio's Krohn Conservatory on April 15th. Surveillance video (above) shows the suspect, Jamie Revis, jumping into the conservatory's exhibition area and snatching one of the unwitting creatures before being confronted by staff. Despite their best efforts, the woman was able to escape the conservatory with the butterfly in hand.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who they reportedly identified using Instagram, and well... she looks like she would be really into butterflies.

 Cincinnati Police Department

While the theft is appalling, we can understand why someone would be attracted to the Blue Morpho. The butterfly, which is primarily found in forests in Central and South America, has stunning blue iridescent wings made of tiny scales.

Morpj
Morphos' famous wings actually don't contain any blue pigment.  YouTube / Deep Look

While it's hard to imagine that the butterfly came out of the incident unscathed, police have asked anyone with information to call 513-352-3040 or submit a tip to TIP411.com.

