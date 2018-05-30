NICE TO E-MEAT YOU

Butcher Shop In Austria Posts A Hilarious GDPR Privacy Update On Its Front Window

If you have an email account and have used it to subscribe to literally anything, there's a good chance you've received anywhere from 3 to 300 "privacy policy updates" regarding the implementation of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In the spirit of service, ​Walter butchery in Salzburg, Austria got in on the action:

 

The translation, roughly (via Google Translate):

In our butchery, we sometimes ask your name and remember which meat is your favorite. If that is not right for you, upon entering the butchery say loudly: I DO NOT AGREE!! We will act in the future as if we do not know you.

You still might not want to know how the sausage gets made, but at least it won't contain your personal data. 


[Via Twitter]

