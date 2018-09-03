Nike Released An Ad Campaign With Colin Kaepernick, So Of Course People On The Internet Are Destroying Their Nike Gear

On Monday, Nike released its new ad campaign, which puts Colin Kaepernick front and center:
Given the intense debate surrounding Kaepernick's protests and his exclusion from the league, it should come as no surprise that many people are not pleased with Nike. However, many of those same people find themselves in a bind: they own Nike products, and that cannot stand. And so, they've taken to the internet to post pictures and videos of themselves cutting, burning and just generally defacing Nike products. It's, well, it's certainly something:
This guy went above and beyond and added the national anthem to his video:
We're just going to say: if you'd rather not have those Nikes in your house anymore, go donate them (instead of burning them and releasing whatever godforsaken chemicals are in them into the atmosphere).