Nike Released An Ad Campaign With Colin Kaepernick, So Of Course People On The Internet Are Destroying Their Nike Gear

​On Monday, Nike released its new ad campaign, which puts Colin Kaepernick front and center:

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

Given the intense debate surrounding Kaepernick's protests and his exclusion from the league, it should come as no surprise that many people are not pleased with Nike. However, many of those same people find themselves in a bind: they own Nike products, and that cannot stand. And so, they've taken to the internet to post pictures and videos of themselves cutting, burning and just generally defacing Nike products. It's, well, it's certainly something:

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

These pictures of people cutting the Nike logo off clothes THEY ALREADY PAID for is really hilarious pic.twitter.com/u6Ggxpwosb — Dominiqué (@domuhhneek) September 3, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

This guy went above and beyond and added the national anthem to his video:



.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

We're just going to say: if you'd rather not have those Nikes in your house anymore, go donate them (instead of burning them and releasing whatever godforsaken chemicals are in them into the atmosphere).