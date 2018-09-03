DESTROYING YOUR SHOES TO OWN THE LIBS

Nike Released An Ad Campaign With Colin Kaepernick, So Of Course People On The Internet Are Destroying Their Nike Gear

​On Monday, Nike released its new ad campaign, which puts Colin Kaepernick front and center: 

 

Given the intense debate surrounding Kaepernick's protests and his exclusion from the league, it should come as no surprise that many people are not pleased with Nike. However, many of those same people find themselves in a bind: they own Nike products, and that cannot stand. And so, they've taken to the internet to post pictures and videos of themselves cutting, burning and just generally defacing Nike products. It's, well, it's certainly something:

 
 
 
 
 

This guy went above and beyond and added the national anthem to his video:

 

We're just going to say: if you'd rather not have those Nikes in your house anymore, go donate them (instead of burning them and releasing whatever godforsaken chemicals are in them into the atmosphere). 

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
OR AT LEAST, THE REASON WE DID

6 diggs The New York Times
Pixar has cracked the code for calibrating the perfect feeling-all-the-feels moment: That instant where the narrative taps into its audience’s deepest emotions and reduces it to tears. It's there in Toy Story 3." "Up," of course. "Inside Out." "Coco" is no different — though there's something uniquely effective about how it gets you to that place.
BETTER READ THAN DEAD

1 digg daily.jstor.org
Poisonous green pigments laced with arsenic were once a common ingredient in book bindings, paints, wallpapers, and fabrics. Yikes.
None
ANALYTICS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Learn How Visitors Are Actually Using Your Website

29 diggs hotjar.com
Improving website experiences is a tricky thing, but it doesn't need to be. Hotjar is a fast and visual way to understand your users and everything your team needs to get "in-the-moment" visual feedback. That way you can uncover insights, make the right decisions and ultimately improve your users' experience.