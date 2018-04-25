How The Corporate Response To America's First Fast Food Union Totally Backfired

​There are a couple reasons why you probably haven't heard about the first federally recognized union for fast food workers in the US. First, it's only a few days old. Second, it's not attached to a national chain like McDonald's or Burger King. It covers a handful of workers at a single location of Burgerville, a fast food chain local to Portland. Still, even if the union's not that big, their victory is huge. Now the chain is trying to get some good press out of the situation, and the union isn't having it.

Burgerville has long been a drive-thru staple of the Portland area, but the Burgerville Workers Union (BVWU) is just barely two years old. Founded in collaboration with the Portland branch of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), the union quickly found support from other established unions, local co-ops and activist groups. Predictably, Burgerville corporate refused to acknowledge the union or address its demands for raises or improved labor practices. The BVWU kept the pressure on by adding Burgerville employees and locations to its roster and by holding periodic marches. The union alleges that Burgerville engaged in union busting tactics throughout 2016 and 2017, including firing multiple union-affiliated employees over trivial infractions.



In February, the BVWU kicked off an ongoing boycott campaign with a three-day strike. A month later, union members picketed at the Burgerville headquarters in Vancouver, Washington. When this move went unacknowledged, the union forged ahead by organizing an official vote under the National Board of Labor Relations (NLRB) for a single location's branch. The vote, held this past Monday, came down heavily in favor of the union. Now Burgerville is legally required to sit at the bargaining table with employees of that branch.



We won! 18 yes, 4 no. The BVWU will be recognized at 92nd & Powell!!!!!!! — Burgerville Workers Union (@BVWkrUnion) April 24, 2018

Hence the slick video from Burgerville's official Twitter, a vague pat on the company's own back for "never [being] afraid of going first." Whoever decided to publicize the company's statement with a video is probably kicking themselves now — the BVWU responded in kind with a video that perfectly skewers the limp language of Burgerville's original.

Someone should check on Burgerville's buns, because it looks like their ass got burnt. Branch members at another Burgerville location are planning on organizing their own vote with the NLRB soon — meanwhile in the UK, McDonald's workers continue their own historic fast food unionization efforts. A world where fast food workers are paid better and treated fairly is possible, as is a world where fast food companies don't face plant in response to workers' efforts to organize.