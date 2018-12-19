'Bumblebee,' The New 'Transformers' Movie, Is Actually Quite Good? Here's What The Critics Have To Say

After five films of Michael Bay bluster and blue streaks, can Travis Knight ("Kubo and the Two Strings") make audiences feel something beyond basic nostalgia or camerawork-induced nausea with these big toy robots? On paper, turning the series over to an animation whiz and focusing on the most expressive bot has promise, but no one would blame you if you're reluctant to give "Bumblebee" a shot. Here's what the reviews say:

'Bumblebee' Starts With A Bang, Then Scales Things Way, Way Back To Tell Its '80s Origin Story

The first five minutes of Bumblebee is the Transformers movie fans have been dreaming about forever. It’s set on Cybertron and features a war between Autobots and Decepticons, with plenty of cameos from the Generation 1 Transformers that made the franchise popular in the Eighties.

[io9]

The Autobots find themselves on the losing side and strategically retreat, and thus our new best friend Bumblebee finds himself on 1987 Earth alone, unable to speak, and memory-less. Enter Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), a music fan and auto repair enthusiast who is just about to turn 18, misses her dead dad dearly, and wants a car.

[IndieWire]

Besides Bumblebee, there are only the two Decepticons tracking him, Shatter (voiced by Angela Bassett) and Dropkick (Justin Theroux). These two trick the U.S. military into helping them track down Bumblebee (the idea being if the U.S. doesn’t agree to help them, maybe these Decepticons take their technology to the Soviet Union (remember, this is the 80s.)

Hot On The Heels Of Her Great Turn As Gwen Stacy In 'Spider-Verse,' Steinfeld's A Protagonist You'll Root For

Steinfeld sparkles; the 21-year-old pop star and “True Grit” actress is both an empathic force as well as a damn action hero — she’s Fay Wray with agency, working alongside Bumblebee to save the day in her punk rock t-shirts and ripped jeans.

[IndieWire]

Charlie, a one-time high school diving champion who’s been emotionally sidelined by her father’s death, is the most appealing, maybe the only appealing, main human character this franchise has yet offered.

[The New York Times]





Humble, Bumbling Bumblebee Benefits From The Care Put Into The Animation And Special Effects

Knight’s experience at Laika comes to the fore here, years of painstaking stop-motion lending an eye for expression as Bee takes in the world around him. Wide-eyed wonder and childlike naivety radiate from a machine stripped of both memory and voice (the reasons for which are finally depicted here).

[Empire]

It's the first time in the 12 years of this franchise that you feel an actual bond to one of these bots. There's something in Bee's puppy-like wide-eyed innocence that really works here and just makes you want to reach out and give Bumblebee a hug while watching this film.

[Insider]

The inevitable scene where Bumblebee is all alone in Charlie’s house, accidentally making an enormous mess and then making it even messier by trying to stop, is a whimsical highlight because he genuinely looks distressed. It also works because Knight films the sequence like a silent-comedy routine, whereas Bay previously treated a similar scene in the first “Transformers” as though it were a cinematic panic attack.

[TheWrap]





In A First Since He Started His Move From Wrestling To Movies, John Cena's *Let Down* By His Material

The movie doesn't do Cena much justice. It's not really his fault. He has a few moments that will make you laugh, but otherwise, he's not the real draw or star here.

[Insider]

The only disappointment is John Cena’s military character, Jack Burns. For whatever reason, the film barely taps into Cena’s talent for comedy, while also his character is a bit all over the place. At one point he seems like a good guy, then in the next scene he’s not, then he is again. It almost feels like Cena is trying to service two separate characters at once.

[UPROXX]





Bye-Bye 'Bayhem,' Hello Well-Made Action Scenes

After bringing his distinctive audiovisual overload to five straight Transformers films, Michael Bay turns over directing duties to Travis Knight, and the difference shows: Bumblebee is less aggressively macho, more woman-friendly, and more spatially coherent than any Transformers film before it. But in moving away from the paroxysms of Bay’s dissociative style, the series loses the very thing that most defined it.

[Slant]

Where wanton destruction is concerned, Knight is keenly aware that less is more, and while Bay demolished cities with abandon, he carefully rations out the violence to make each blow count.

[Empire]

The Autobots and Decepticons toss each other around with slick judo-like moves and blast each other with abandon, and the cinematography and editing hold still long enough to let you enjoy each moment.

[IndieWire]





Like The 2007 Shia LaBeouf Movie *Should* Have, 'Bumblebee' Wears Its Spielberg Ties On Its Sleeve

"Bumblebee" plays very much like "E.T.," the Spielberg-directed film about an alien crash landing to Earth and then seeking refuge with a youngster, which very much served as inspiration for the spin-off.

[Insider]

“Bumblebee,” following the superior models of “E.T.” and “The Iron Giant,” becomes a sweetly amusing, semi-Spielbergian tale of intergalactic friendship. (Steven Spielberg is credited as an executive producer here, as he is on all the “Transformers” movies.)

[The LA Times]





Prepare For An Overload Of '80s Earworms

Boy, I hope you like ‘80s music, because you’re going to get a a lot of ‘80s music. The good news is, other than some obligatory a-Ha, these aren’t the ‘80s songs we always hear in movies set during the 1980s. (At least, I certainly don’t remember hearing Bon Jovi’s “Runaway” anytime recently.)

[UPROXX]

The film’s setting in 1987 proves not at all restrictive when it comes to the music Bumblebee uses to communicate — in fact, it adds a timeless quality, as the songs picked lack any sort of gimmick factor (with perhaps the exception of a Rick Astley gag, but hey, Rickrolling has lasted this many years so far, and also, “Never Gonna Give You Up” is actually kind of a banger). There’s a joyful use of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” that notes consideration, as well as an ongoing debate about whether or not the Smiths are good.

[IndieWire]





Big 'Transformers' Nerds Are Gonna Love The Opening

The people who (like me) have been waiting to see the original Transformer designs in a movie, we’ll you’re going to be thrilled. The people (like me) who just want a Transformers movie to make somewhat sense, you are also in luck. It’s worth repeating one more time: Bumblebee is a total delight.

[UPROXX]

Knight seems keenly aware that most of the middle of his film will be a lengthy family flick about a teenager hanging out with her car, so he front-loads his movie with gigantic set pieces. The war on Cybertron is huge, yet coherent. Knight and his VFX team animate the battle in extended shots that focus on a single character, giving fan-favorite Transformers like Optimus an opportunity to shine right alongside robots with very little screen time, like Soundwave.

[TheWrap]





For All Its Positives, It's Worth Remembering That 'Bumblebee' Had An Especially Low Bar To Clear

It’s startling to see the delicacy of the rapport between the two leads — a delicacy thrown into relief by a tense, humorous sequence in which Bumblebee accidentally lays waste to an entire house — and realize just how little the five earlier “Transformers” movies invested in the human element, how rarely they captured the simple wonderment of cross-species bonding.

[The LA Times]

If you're worried about the dialogue and writing of this film, the screenplay isn't written by a man. It's the first movie in the "Transformers" franchise to be written by a woman, Christina Hodson, and that shows. "Bumblebee" doesn't unnecessarily objectify women like the many movies before it.

[Insider]

It makes good on at least some of the sins of a series that’s been all about, on the one hand, transforming commodity fetishes into embodiments of epic morality and, on the other, transforming human women into commodity fetishes. But it also exudes some of the tediousness of a reformed sinner who decries hedonism, trying hard to convince us that it now believes in something.

[Slant]





TL;DR

If you like Eighties movies, coming of age stories, or giant robots fighting, Bumblebee is for you.

[io9]





