The Future Will Be Full Of Bullshit Jobs, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: why we're all doomed to a life of pointless work, why a bold new study on booze says nothing new and why basic sneakers aren't cool anymore.

"What do you do for a living?" It's the one question everyone hates but also feels like they need to ask. This is, partly because making small talk is difficult for everyone and you have to start somewhere so it might as well be discussing your flavor of mandatory wage labor after you've exhausted chit chatting about the weather or the things directly in front of you.

It's also, partly, due to the fact that the answer you probably give is somewhat bullshit. Anyone who works in an office setting, when describing their job, likely has a rehearsed soundbite that's easy to rattle off and makes them sound like what they do is somewhat important. You know this, the person you're talking with knows this. And yet the charade continues.

This week in the New Republic, Atossa Araxia Abrahamian peels back the worn veneer encrusting mandatory wage labor In This Economy, and finds that the concept of the bullshit job is tied closely with a push for a universal basic income. In it, she compares the work of two authors who have written books about UBI — David Graeber's "Bullshit Jobs" and Annie Lowrey's "Give People Money" — in order to better understand what might happen if people didn't need to work to just exist on this planet.

Unsurprisingly, Abrahamian learns that humans are complex creatures and a seemingly simple solution — just giving people money — might just complicate things further. You see, humanity has this funny tic of searching for meaning in life. Over the past few hundred years, this has been through wage labor, more commonly known as work. You toil towards something, in exchange you are given money with which you can spend to distract yourself from your toil. Hard work is rewarded.

It's hard to break out of this line of thinking! Not that suddenly telling hard-working folks that they don't need to work anymore would foster a society of lazy people who want something for nothing — it and of itself running on the myth that one must work in order to deserve to live. But, rather, many hard-working folks would find themselves frustrated with the prospect that they don't have a purpose. And so, the bullshit jobs continue.

[The New Republic]

Last week a huge new meta study on alcohol consumption made a bold, sweeping conclusion that "the safest drinking level is none." While it sounds obvious, the paper's authors and journal it was published in, Lancet, sought to seek the same resonance as other headline-grabbing medical proclamations like when the CDC classified bacon as a Group 1 carcinogen.

But like most findings drawn from nutritional research, the answer is almost always not that simple, Vox's Julia Belluz explains. While yes, the best way to avoid negative health impacts from alcohol is to indeed not drink alcohol, Belluz spoke with meta-researcher — that is, someone who specializes in studying collections of studies — John Ioannidis, who points out that this is a bit misleading.

Ioannidis tells Belluz that while the findings of the study are hugely important of our understanding of drinking — that, really, drinking a lot is bad for you! — telling folks that they should refrain from drinking is more or less a move to attract publicity. Drinking, on average, one alcoholic drink per day does indeed raise your risk, but only very, very slightly: some 0.5 percent. This risk ramps up considerably once you start to drink more than 2 drinks per day — which is actually the finding worth paying attention to here. But to frame the conclusion of this huge meta study as "don't drink alcohol ever" is both unrealistic and distracts from the study's actually important findings.

[Vox]

We are in the age of the sneakerhead, it must be said. And as a result, the status symbols of the hypebeast era of fashion do not trade in understatement. Which is all fine and good, but if you hoped to escape the trappings of those who are willing to wait hours to buy a pair of shoes, Racked's Chris Chafin has bad news for you.

The allure of fire fits is finally trickling its way down to footwear bastions of understated staples like Sperry and Keds, and what was once hot — the simple canvas sneaker — is now decidedly not. While it's not likely that will we all be wearing Balenciaga monstrosities in a few years time, the gradual introduction of athleisure clothing means that the bold colors and designs drawn from sneakers will find their way into the office, and will thus, seem more normal. Soon, we'll all be John Goodman in "True Stories" wearing reflective slip-on Adidas trainers with our baby blue suits.

Which is honestly just great. We'll all be looking wistfully back to the simple days of us wearing wild-ass sneakers when the hot new trend is wearing Tevas to the office.

[Racked]